Perpetrators of Attack Killing Gen. Kirillov Sent IED Parts From Poland - Investigators
The organizers of the terrorist attack that killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian armed forces' Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense, smuggled improvised explosive device components from Poland, disguising them as household items, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Investigative Committee said that the investigation into the December terrorist attack against Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, Robert Safaryan, Batukhan Tochiyev, and Ramazan Padiev, which resulted in the death of Kirillov, was completed. They will now stand trial. "Investigators from the central office have established that the crime was meticulously and extensively planned in Ukraine. In the fall of 2024, the organizers planned the transport of components of an improvised explosive device, disguised as household items, from Poland to Russia and arranged for their delivery to Safaryan. He stored these items at his residence and, after receiving instructions from the organizers, handed them over to Kurbonov, the perpetrator of the terrorist attack," the committee said in a statement. The probe into a Ukrainian citizen living in an unnamed EU country and other wanted accomplices is still ongoing, the investigators said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The organizers of the terrorist attack that killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian armed forces' Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense, smuggled improvised explosive device components from Poland, disguising them as household items, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Investigative Committee said that the investigation into the December terrorist attack against Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, Robert Safaryan, Batukhan Tochiyev, and Ramazan Padiev, which resulted in the death of Kirillov, was completed. They will now stand trial.
"Investigators from the central office have established that the crime was meticulously and extensively planned in Ukraine. In the fall of 2024, the organizers planned the transport of components of an improvised explosive device, disguised as household items, from Poland to Russia and arranged for their delivery to Safaryan. He stored these items at his residence and, after receiving instructions from the organizers, handed them over to Kurbonov, the perpetrator of the terrorist attack," the committee said in a statement.
The probe into a Ukrainian citizen living in an unnamed EU country and other wanted accomplices is still ongoing, the investigators said.
"The investigation into other accomplices who have been placed on the international wanted list and ordered to be detained in absentia, including a Ukrainian citizen residing in a European Union country, as well as other persons involved, continues," the statement read.
Kirillov and his aide died in a bomb blast in Moscow
Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, an Uzbek national, was detained a day later. He said that he had been recruited by the Ukrainian special services and promised a reward of $100,000 and a path to the European Union for committing the crime.
