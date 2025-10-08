https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/prague-will-not-allocate-single-koruna-to-ukraine---prime-minister-candidate-babis-1122927273.html
The Czech Republic will not allocate "a single koruna" from its budget to Ukraine, but it will support Kiev through the European Union instead, Andrej Babis, the leader of the Czech election-winning Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) party and a prime minister candidate, said on Wednesday.
"We say we are allocating 60 billion korunas [$2.8 billion] to Europe, which is helping Ukraine. We will not give Ukraine a single koruna from our budget. We have no money for the Czech Republic. We helped Ukraine directly, and now we will help it through the European Union," Babis said after the first meeting of the ANO faction, as quoted by the Novinky newspaper.
