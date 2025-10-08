https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/uk-fighter-in-ukraine-conflict-aiden-minnis-explains-why-he-renounced-british-citizenship-1122925362.html
UK Fighter in Ukraine Conflict Aiden Minnis Explains Why He Renounced British Citizenship
UK Fighter in Ukraine Conflict Aiden Minnis Explains Why He Renounced British Citizenship
Sputnik International
On October 2, Minnis shared a video on social media in which he set his UK passport on fire, renouncing his UK citizenship. "Not to mention the character assassination from the media I faced, the harassment and violence towards my family who live there, be it from the state or its citizenry," he added. Minnis said he "accepted" that he would not return and chose to burn his passport.
UK Fighter in Ukraine Conflict Aiden Minnis Explains Why He Renounced British Citizenship
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volunteer Aiden Minnis from the United Kingdom, who fights alongside Russian forces and publicly burned his UK passport recently, explained to Sputnik his reasons for renouncing UK citizenship.
On October 2, Minnis shared a video on social media in which he set his UK passport on fire, renouncing his UK citizenship
.
"I can't go back there as I will be put in prison, but they have passed new legislation that can strip citizenship to anybody they see as a national security threat, and I fall under that list," Minnis said.
"Not to mention the character assassination from the media I faced, the harassment and violence towards my family who live there, be it from the state or its citizenry," he added.
Minnis said he "accepted" that he would not return and chose to burn his passport.
"I want no part of that satanic country," he said.