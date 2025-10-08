https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/uk-fighter-in-ukraine-conflict-aiden-minnis-explains-why-he-renounced-british-citizenship-1122925362.html

UK Fighter in Ukraine Conflict Aiden Minnis Explains Why He Renounced British Citizenship

Volunteer Aiden Minnis from the United Kingdom, who fights alongside Russian forces and publicly burned his UK passport recently, explained to Sputnik his reasons for renouncing UK citizenship.

On October 2, Minnis shared a video on social media in which he set his UK passport on fire, renouncing his UK citizenship. "Not to mention the character assassination from the media I faced, the harassment and violence towards my family who live there, be it from the state or its citizenry," he added. Minnis said he "accepted" that he would not return and chose to burn his passport.

