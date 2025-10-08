https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/us-supplying-tomahawks-to-ukraine-will-damage-us-russia-relations-beyond-repair---mfa-spox-1122925813.html

US Supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine Will Damage US-Russia Relations Beyond Repair - MFA Spox

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly indicated that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev will cause irreparable damage to relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Again, the Russian leadership has repeatedly said this. The relevant decision of the US administration [to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles], I repeat, if it is eventually adopted, will not only be fraught with a spiral of confrontation but will also cause irreparable damage to Russian-US relations, which have just begun to show elements of resuming bilateral dialogue," Zakharova told a briefing. Russia is closely monitoring the situation with Tomahawk missiles, calling on the United States to exercise restraint and hoping that Moscow's signals will be heard in Washington, Zakharova added.On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he had "sort of" made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but wanted to understand how Kiev intended to use them.In recent weeks, Trump administration officials have expressed concerns about whether the US will be able to control Ukraine's use of Tomahawk missiles after NATO countries purchase them, the report said on Monday.On Sunday, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that the president was still weighing whether to allow Ukraine to have long-range Tomahawk missiles. Vice President JD Vance said that Washington was considering Kiev's request for Tomahawks.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the United States, because using Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of US military personnel is impossible.

