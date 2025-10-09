https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/china-just-exposed-the-secrets-of-us-global-cognitive-warfare-operations-1122934194.html
China Just Exposed the Secrets of US Global Cognitive Warfare Operations
The Xinhua Institute, a Beijing-based think tank affiliated with the Xinhua News Agency, has published a bombshell report detailing the arsenal of tools the US has at its disposal to wage “cognitive warfare” to “colonize the minds” of nations on a planetary scale. Sputnik asked a pair of top geopolitics and media experts to break things down.
From CIA, USAID, Hollywood and Big Tech tools to the weaponization of narratives on democracy and human rights, the Xinhua Institute's report details a global US effort “to sustain hegemony by manipulating ideologies” and “eroding informational and cultural sovereignty” with the ultimate aim of ensuring “compliance without occupation,” says Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano.In the Soviet case, the report outlined how the skillful “implanting” of American values “in enemy countries” was used “to achieve the goal of undermining consensus, causing fear and confusion, creating division, and ultimately subverting the governments concerned.” The 'peaceful evolution' targeting the USSR began with ideological infiltration through media, propaganda about Western values and lifestyles, together with support and funding for opposition forces.China’s much-maligned information controls are designed to “counter such interference,” Giuliano says, with measures aimed at “protecting sovereignty and aligning with its non-interference, ‘live and let live’ approach to foster a multipolar world through engagement.”The cognitive warfare threat is complemented by US tech giants' massive power, the analyst added.All the Hallmarks of a CultFrom the ‘Arab Spring’ and Ukraine to the South Caucasus, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the ‘Umbrella Revolution’ in Hong Kong, the US uses the same tactics and narratives to achieve their objectives, the Daffodil International University of journalism professor told Sputnik.Social media, Big Data and AI play a “huge” role in this process, helping the US to “flatten…traditional geographic constraints.”What Motivates the US?This contrasts sharply with China’s approach, based on dialogue rather than “hypocritical monologue lectures.” China’s success in normalizing ties between arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia is an example of “what you can do when you have dialogue between civilizations,” the observer stressed.* Banned in Russia for extremism.
From CIA, USAID, Hollywood and Big Tech tools to the weaponization of narratives on democracy and human rights, the Xinhua Institute's report
details a global US effort “to sustain hegemony by manipulating ideologies” and “eroding informational and cultural sovereignty” with the ultimate aim of ensuring “compliance without occupation,” says Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano.
“The report cites the US-driven Soviet collapse, where media and NGOs eroded ideological sovereignty, and color revolutions in Ukraine and Georgia installing pro-Western regimes” as striking examples of successful "mind colonization" operations, Giuliano told Sputnik.
In the Soviet case, the report outlined how the skillful “implanting” of American values “in enemy countries” was used “to achieve the goal of undermining consensus, causing fear and confusion, creating division, and ultimately subverting the governments concerned.” The 'peaceful evolution' targeting the USSR began with ideological infiltration through media, propaganda about Western values and lifestyles, together with support and funding for opposition forces.
China’s much-maligned information controls are designed to “counter such interference,” Giuliano says, with measures aimed at “protecting sovereignty and aligning with its non-interference, ‘live and let live’ approach to foster a multipolar world through engagement.”
The cognitive warfare threat is complemented by US tech giants' massive power, the analyst added.
“AI and Big Data amplify US cognitive warfare through algorithms and surveillance. Meta* (social media control), Google (search dominance), Amazon (cloud infrastructure), and Microsoft (AI and surveillance) drive digital hegemony. Hollywood complements this by subconsciously embedding US values.”
All the Hallmarks of a Cult
US global information and influence operations designed to “groom the target audience” basically “work like any cult,” appealing to the “higher psychological needs of the target audience with different promises of good things,” and targeting young people using the CIA, USAID, NGOs and social media, says Dr. Greg Simons, a leading international expert on media narratives in armed conflicts.
From the ‘Arab Spring’ and Ukraine to the South Caucasus, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the ‘Umbrella Revolution’ in Hong Kong, the US uses the same tactics and narratives to achieve their objectives, the Daffodil International University of journalism professor told Sputnik.
“A narrative has three functions,” Simons said– a) defining and explaining a concept through words or images, b) shaping, engineering or constructing a reality of that event, even if it doesn’t match the objective reality on the ground, and c) priming and mobilizing people for action.
Social media, Big Data and AI play a “huge” role in this process, helping the US to “flatten…traditional geographic constraints.”
“The one geostrategic imperative that has constantly guided US foreign policy has been the maintenance of its global hegemony,” often using cognitive or “vicarious warfare” to do so instead of direct engagement, Simons says.
This contrasts sharply with China’s approach, based on dialogue rather than “hypocritical monologue lectures.” China’s success in normalizing ties between arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia is an example of “what you can do when you have dialogue between civilizations,” the observer stressed.
* Banned in Russia for extremism.