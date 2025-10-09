https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/china-just-exposed-the-secrets-of-us-global-cognitive-warfare-operations-1122934194.html

China Just Exposed the Secrets of US Global Cognitive Warfare Operations

China Just Exposed the Secrets of US Global Cognitive Warfare Operations

Sputnik International

The Xinhua Institute, a Beijing-based think tank affiliated with the Xinhua News Agency, has published a bombshell report detailing the arsenal of tools the US has at its disposal to wage “cognitive warfare” to “colonize the minds” of nations on a planetary scale. Sputnik asked a pair of top geopolitics and media experts to break things down.

2025-10-09T17:36+0000

2025-10-09T17:36+0000

2025-10-09T17:36+0000

analysis

china

us

cia

meta

usaid

psychological war

hybrid warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/09/1122934416_222:0:978:425_1920x0_80_0_0_320b99d61aef309b9feb15a6a3f8d5fb.jpg

From CIA, USAID, Hollywood and Big Tech tools to the weaponization of narratives on democracy and human rights, the Xinhua Institute's report details a global US effort “to sustain hegemony by manipulating ideologies” and “eroding informational and cultural sovereignty” with the ultimate aim of ensuring “compliance without occupation,” says Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano.In the Soviet case, the report outlined how the skillful “implanting” of American values “in enemy countries” was used “to achieve the goal of undermining consensus, causing fear and confusion, creating division, and ultimately subverting the governments concerned.” The 'peaceful evolution' targeting the USSR began with ideological infiltration through media, propaganda about Western values and lifestyles, together with support and funding for opposition forces.China’s much-maligned information controls are designed to “counter such interference,” Giuliano says, with measures aimed at “protecting sovereignty and aligning with its non-interference, ‘live and let live’ approach to foster a multipolar world through engagement.”The cognitive warfare threat is complemented by US tech giants' massive power, the analyst added.All the Hallmarks of a CultFrom the ‘Arab Spring’ and Ukraine to the South Caucasus, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the ‘Umbrella Revolution’ in Hong Kong, the US uses the same tactics and narratives to achieve their objectives, the Daffodil International University of journalism professor told Sputnik.Social media, Big Data and AI play a “huge” role in this process, helping the US to “flatten…traditional geographic constraints.”What Motivates the US?This contrasts sharply with China’s approach, based on dialogue rather than “hypocritical monologue lectures.” China’s success in normalizing ties between arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia is an example of “what you can do when you have dialogue between civilizations,” the observer stressed.* Banned in Russia for extremism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/big-tech-or-big-threat-google-and-facebooks-military-ties-exposed--1122596702.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/soros-and-cia-real-wikipedia-editors-1121546003.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is cognitive warfare, how does the us wage cognitive warfare, how do countries respond to us cognitive warfare