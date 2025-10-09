https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/gaza-ceasefire-deal-offers-hope-to-people-of-region-for-stable-future---egyptian-president-1122930417.html

Gaza Ceasefire Deal Offers Hope to People of Region for Stable Future - Egyptian President

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip gives the people of the region hope for a just and stable tomorrow, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Thursday.

"This agreement not only closes the chapter on the war, but also gives the peoples of the region hope for a just and stable tomorrow," Sisi wrote on X.The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will only go into effect after the Israeli government approves the deal on Thursday evening, Israel's Channel 12 reported, citing a source.At the same time, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that he would not support the Gaza agreement and stressed the need to destroy Palestinian movement Hamas and achieve the demilitarization of Gaza after the release of the hostages.On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal. Hamas announced later that it had reached an agreement that provided for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the delivery of aid, and the prisoner exchange.On October 3, Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Hamas also expressed its readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead, adding that it would participate in discussions on the future of the Gaza Strip within the framework of a pan-Palestinian structure.On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.

