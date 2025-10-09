https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/kremlin-says-ukraine-not-drifting-toward-peace-process-at-moment-1122930648.html
Kiev is not currently drifting towards a peace process and thinks that something will change on the frontline, although the real situation indicates the opposite, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
There is currently a serious pause in the dialogue process on the Ukrainian settlement, the official told reporters. Additionally, there has been no substantive response from Kiev regarding draft documents and working groups, Peskov said.
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Kiev is not currently drifting towards a peace process and thinks that something will change on the frontline, although the real situation indicates the opposite, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
There is currently a serious pause in the dialogue process on the Ukrainian settlement, the official told reporters.
"Clearly inspired by the Europeans, they are currently not at all drawn to any kind of peace process. They think something will change on the front lines, and things will shift to a positive dynamic. The reality suggests otherwise," Peskov said.
Additionally, there has been no substantive response from Kiev regarding draft documents and working groups, Peskov said.
Read about origins of Russia's special military op HERE