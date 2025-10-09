International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin Says Ukraine Not Drifting Toward Peace Process at Moment
Kremlin Says Ukraine Not Drifting Toward Peace Process at Moment
Kiev is not currently drifting towards a peace process and thinks that something will change on the frontline, although the real situation indicates the opposite, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
There is currently a serious pause in the dialogue process on the Ukrainian settlement, the official told reporters. Additionally, there has been no substantive response from Kiev regarding draft documents and working groups, Peskov said.Read about origins of Russia's special military op HERE
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, peace process, change on the frontline
Kremlin Says Ukraine Not Drifting Toward Peace Process at Moment

10:01 GMT 09.10.2025
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Kiev is not currently drifting towards a peace process and thinks that something will change on the frontline, although the real situation indicates the opposite, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
There is currently a serious pause in the dialogue process on the Ukrainian settlement, the official told reporters.

"Clearly inspired by the Europeans, they are currently not at all drawn to any kind of peace process. They think something will change on the front lines, and things will shift to a positive dynamic. The reality suggests otherwise," Peskov said.

Additionally, there has been no substantive response from Kiev regarding draft documents and working groups, Peskov said.
Read about origins of Russia's special military op HERE
