Kremlin Says Ukraine Not Drifting Toward Peace Process at Moment

Kiev is not currently drifting towards a peace process and thinks that something will change on the frontline, although the real situation indicates the opposite, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

There is currently a serious pause in the dialogue process on the Ukrainian settlement, the official told reporters. Additionally, there has been no substantive response from Kiev regarding draft documents and working groups, Peskov said.

