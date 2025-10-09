International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/n-korean-military-aid-to-russia-to-be-part-of-states-history-of-friendship---medvedev-1122929827.html
N. Korean Military Aid to Russia to Be Part of States' History of Friendship - Medvedev
N. Korean Military Aid to Russia to Be Part of States' History of Friendship - Medvedev
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean military aid to Russia will forever remain in the history of the two countries' friendship, Russian Security Council Deputy... 09.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-09T08:29+0000
2025-10-09T08:29+0000
world
russia
dmitry medvedev
kim jong un
north korea
russian security council
aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119113829_0:0:2813:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_6e2d7005439f7f96d0fbe4533d6b12f6.jpg
"I cannot help but note that in a difficult situation, on the orders of [North Korean] leader, the highly respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the armed forces came to the aid of our country. This, too, will forever remain in the annals of our fraternal friendship," Medvedev said during his visit to the Asian country. The official also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, North Korea will move along the path of development and prosperity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/joint-russia-china-north-korea-muscle-exposes-natos-vulnerability--1122743426.html
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119113829_175:0:2678:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_9df44fb3dd8efdfab89a362c28fff657.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, dmitry medvedev, kim jong un, north korea, russian security council, aid
russia, dmitry medvedev, kim jong un, north korea, russian security council, aid

N. Korean Military Aid to Russia to Be Part of States' History of Friendship - Medvedev

08:29 GMT 09.10.2025
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2025
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean military aid to Russia will forever remain in the history of the two countries' friendship, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
"I cannot help but note that in a difficult situation, on the orders of [North Korean] leader, the highly respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the armed forces came to the aid of our country. This, too, will forever remain in the annals of our fraternal friendship," Medvedev said during his visit to the Asian country.
The official also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, North Korea will move along the path of development and prosperity.
Front from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrive at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
World
Joint Russia-China-North Korea Muscle Exposes ‘NATO’s Vulnerability’
7 September, 09:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала