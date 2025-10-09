https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/n-korean-military-aid-to-russia-to-be-part-of-states-history-of-friendship---medvedev-1122929827.html

N. Korean Military Aid to Russia to Be Part of States' History of Friendship - Medvedev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean military aid to Russia will forever remain in the history of the two countries' friendship, Russian Security Council Deputy... 09.10.2025, Sputnik International

"I cannot help but note that in a difficult situation, on the orders of [North Korean] leader, the highly respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the armed forces came to the aid of our country. This, too, will forever remain in the annals of our fraternal friendship," Medvedev said during his visit to the Asian country. The official also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, North Korea will move along the path of development and prosperity.

