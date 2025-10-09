https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/russia-tajikistan-constantly-working-together-in-area-of-defense-security---putin-1122929421.html
Russia, Tajikistan Constantly Working Together in Area of Defense, Security - Putin
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russia and Tajikistan are constantly working together in the area of defense and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In the area of security and defense, we are constantly working, keeping in mind the difficult situation that is developing in the region," Putin said at a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.
Relations between Russia and Tajikistan are developing positively in all areas, the president added.
"We are reliable allies, and Russia values this very much," the president said.
Russia and Tajikistan are developing cooperation
in the field of security, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said.
"We cooperate in the security sphere, as well as on the international stage. I am ready to discuss these and other issues of our relations with you today, as well as international and regional issues," Rahmon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe.
Rahmon added that he is glad that relations between the two countries are developing positively, and the parties are maintaining political dialogue.
"Trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres are developing successfully, and trade continues to grow," the leader said.