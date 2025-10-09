https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/russia-tajikistan-constantly-working-together-in-area-of-defense-security---putin-1122929421.html

Russia, Tajikistan Constantly Working Together in Area of ​​Defense, Security - Putin

Russia, Tajikistan Constantly Working Together in Area of ​​Defense, Security - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia and Tajikistan are constantly working together in the area of ​​defense and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2025-10-09T07:17+0000

2025-10-09T07:17+0000

2025-10-09T07:17+0000

world

vladimir putin

emomali rahmon

russia

tajikistan

defense

cooperation

security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/09/1122929261_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_de2609f3e16f82b74f0c5f752c4f7af4.jpg

"In the area of ​​security and defense, we are constantly working, keeping in mind the difficult situation that is developing in the region," Putin said at a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. Relations between Russia and Tajikistan are developing positively in all areas, the president added. Russia and Tajikistan are developing cooperation in the field of security, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said.Rahmon added that he is glad that relations between the two countries are developing positively, and the parties are maintaining political dialogue."Trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres are developing successfully, and trade continues to grow," the leader said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/putin-arrives-to-tajikistan-for-three-day-visit-1122927691.html

russia

tajikistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and tajikistan, defense and security, russian president vladimir putin, russia, tajikistan