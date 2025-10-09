International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/russian-arab-summit-postponed-to-later-date-amid-gaza-plan-developments-1122933962.html
Russian-Arab Summit Postponed to Later Date Amid Gaza Plan Developments
Russian-Arab Summit Postponed to Later Date Amid Gaza Plan Developments
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister, Chairman-in-Office of Arab League summit, Mohammed Sudani, and discussed the decision to postpone the Russian-Arab summit to a later date, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
2025-10-09T16:40+0000
2025-10-09T16:40+0000
world
donald trump
moscow
russia
summit
arab league
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg
"The discussion concerned the first Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15 in Moscow. Given the beginning of the active phase of the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan for normalization in the Gaza Strip, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Sudani agreed that it would be difficult for many of the invited Arab leaders to personally come to Moscow in this situation. Therefore, it was considered advisable to postpone the aforementioned Russian-Arab Summit to a later date, which will be additionally agreed upon," the statement said. The Russian and the Iraqi sides will transmit the information via diplomatic channels about the postponement of the date of the Russian-Arab summit to the capitals of the Arab states, the Kremlin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/trump-claims-tremendous-things-coming-next-week-in-middle-east-after-gaza-deal-secured-1122932963.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_262:0:2991:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5ae46b6d97f831748e42c39faf357a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-arab summit, arab league summit, gaza plan developments
russian-arab summit, arab league summit, gaza plan developments

Russian-Arab Summit Postponed to Later Date Amid Gaza Plan Developments

16:40 GMT 09.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister, Chairman-in-Office of Arab League summit, Mohammed Sudani, and discussed the decision to postpone the Russian-Arab summit to a later date, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The discussion concerned the first Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15 in Moscow. Given the beginning of the active phase of the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan for normalization in the Gaza Strip, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Sudani agreed that it would be difficult for many of the invited Arab leaders to personally come to Moscow in this situation. Therefore, it was considered advisable to postpone the aforementioned Russian-Arab Summit to a later date, which will be additionally agreed upon," the statement said.
The Russian and the Iraqi sides will transmit the information via diplomatic channels about the postponement of the date of the Russian-Arab summit to the capitals of the Arab states, the Kremlin added.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2025
World
Trump Claims 'Tremendous Things' Coming Next Week in Middle East After Gaza Deal Secured
14:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала