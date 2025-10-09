https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/russian-arab-summit-postponed-to-later-date-amid-gaza-plan-developments-1122933962.html
Russian-Arab Summit Postponed to Later Date Amid Gaza Plan Developments
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister, Chairman-in-Office of Arab League summit, Mohammed Sudani, and discussed the decision to postpone the Russian-Arab summit to a later date, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The discussion concerned the first Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15 in Moscow. Given the beginning of the active phase of the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan for normalization in the Gaza Strip, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Sudani agreed that it would be difficult for many of the invited Arab leaders to personally come to Moscow in this situation. Therefore, it was considered advisable to postpone the aforementioned Russian-Arab Summit to a later date, which will be additionally agreed upon," the statement said. The Russian and the Iraqi sides will transmit the information via diplomatic channels about the postponement of the date of the Russian-Arab summit to the capitals of the Arab states, the Kremlin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister, Chairman-in-Office of Arab League summit, Mohammed Sudani, and discussed the decision to postpone the Russian-Arab summit to a later date, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The discussion concerned the first Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15 in Moscow. Given the beginning of the active phase of the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan for normalization in the Gaza Strip
, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Sudani agreed that it would be difficult for many of the invited Arab leaders to personally come to Moscow in this situation. Therefore, it was considered advisable to postpone the aforementioned Russian-Arab Summit to a later date, which will be additionally agreed upon," the statement said.
The Russian and the Iraqi sides will transmit the information via diplomatic channels about the postponement of the date of the Russian-Arab summit to the capitals of the Arab states, the Kremlin added.