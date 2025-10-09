Israeli Troops to Begin Leaving Gaza Positions to Agreed Lines Starting Friday - Hamas

International
The Gaza ceasefire agreement stipulates that Israeli troops will begin withdrawing to agreed-upon positions outside cities and densely populated areas starting October 10, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Osama Hamdan told Qatar-based Al-Araby broadcaster on Thursday.
"According to the agreements, Israeli troops will begin withdrawing from their positions in the Gaza Strip to the borders defined in the plan [by US President Donald Trump] tomorrow, known as the 'yellow lines.' These lines were revised during the agreement's negotiations, as they provided for the deployment of Israeli troops in cities and densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip," Hamdan said. After the ceasefire takes effect, five crossing points with Gaza will be reopened for the delivery of humanitarian aid, the spokesman said, adding that up to 600 trucks will be allowed through in the first five days. Commenting on the demand for Hamas to disarm, the spokesman said that the issue would be decided jointly with other Palestinian factions once they sit down together to discuss the strategy of resistance to Israel. On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas should disarm and have no role in governing the strip. Instead, it will be governed by a transitional technocratic committee overseen by a supervisory board headed by Trump. Hamas said that it would hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Hamas does not accept external interference in the governance of the Gaza Strip after the cessation of hostilities and considers it an internal issue of Palestine, Hamdan said. Palestinian factions have proposed the candidacies of 40 independent candidates to sit on the technocrat committee that is expected to govern the Gaza Strip, he said. Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, have been underway in Egypt since Monday. On Wednesday, President Trump said that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that Hamas would release Israeli hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Gaza ceasefire agreement stipulates that Israeli troops will begin withdrawing to agreed-upon positions outside cities and densely populated areas starting October 10, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Osama Hamdan told Qatar-based Al-Araby broadcaster on Thursday.
"According to the agreements, Israeli troops will begin withdrawing from their positions in the Gaza Strip to the borders defined in the plan [by US President Donald Trump] tomorrow, known as the 'yellow lines.' These lines were revised during the agreement's negotiations, as they provided for the deployment of Israeli troops in cities and densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip," Hamdan said.
After the ceasefire takes effect, five crossing points with Gaza will be reopened for the delivery of humanitarian aid, the spokesman said, adding that up to 600 trucks will be allowed through in the first five days.
Commenting on the demand for Hamas to disarm, the spokesman said that the issue would be decided jointly with other Palestinian factions once they sit down together to discuss the strategy of resistance to Israel.
On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas should disarm and have no role in governing the strip. Instead, it will be governed by a transitional technocratic committee overseen by a supervisory board headed by Trump. Hamas said that it would hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus.
Hamas does not accept external interference in the governance of the Gaza Strip after the cessation of hostilities and considers it an internal issue of Palestine, Hamdan said. Palestinian factions have proposed the candidacies of 40 independent candidates to sit on the technocrat committee that is expected to govern the Gaza Strip, he said.
Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, have been underway in Egypt since Monday. On Wednesday, President Trump said that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that Hamas would release Israeli hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.
