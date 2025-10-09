https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/trump-claims-tremendous-things-coming-next-week-in-middle-east-after-gaza-deal-secured-1122932963.html

Trump Claims 'Tremendous Things' Coming Next Week in Middle East After Gaza Deal Secured

US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that "tremendous things" are expected to happen in the Middle East as early as next week, following the agreement on the initial phase of the Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

“I think that you will see some tremendous things happen next week. It’s been an amazing period of time,” The New York Post quoted Trump as saying in an interview. “It’s been a great period of time for Israel and the Middle East, and I’ll be going there probably on Sunday, Sunday evening.” On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas should disarm and have no role in governing the strip. Instead, the enclave will be governed by a transitional technocratic committee overseen by a supervisory board headed by Trump. Hamas said that it would hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, have been underway in Egypt since Monday. On Wednesday, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that Hamas would release Israeli hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the ceasefire agreement on Thursday and expressed hope that a lasting political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would be found.

