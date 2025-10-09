International
US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill
US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill
The Republican-controlled US Senate on Thursday voted to reject the US government funding bill, proposed by the Democrats.
During the vote, fewer than 60 senators supported the bill, which means the bill was rejected. The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.The US government has been shut down for nine days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline. The administration of US President Donald Trump and Republicans blame Democrats for using the deadline for political leverage, including funding healthcare for undocumented migrants.
US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill

16:44 GMT 09.10.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Republican-controlled US Senate on Thursday voted to reject the US government funding bill, proposed by the Democrats.
During the vote, fewer than 60 senators supported the bill, which means the bill was rejected.
The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.
The US government has been shut down for nine days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline. The administration of US President Donald Trump and Republicans blame Democrats for using the deadline for political leverage, including funding healthcare for undocumented migrants.
