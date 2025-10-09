https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/us-senate-rejects-democrat-sponsored-government-funding-bill-1122934070.html

US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill

US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill

Sputnik International

The Republican-controlled US Senate on Thursday voted to reject the US government funding bill, proposed by the Democrats.

2025-10-09T16:44+0000

2025-10-09T16:44+0000

2025-10-09T16:44+0000

americas

donald trump

us

democrats

republicans

us government shutdown

government shutdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

During the vote, fewer than 60 senators supported the bill, which means the bill was rejected. The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.The US government has been shut down for nine days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline. The administration of US President Donald Trump and Republicans blame Democrats for using the deadline for political leverage, including funding healthcare for undocumented migrants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/trump-calls-shutdown-almost-kamikaze-attack-by-democrats-1122922628.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senate, democrat-sponsored government funding bill, us government funding