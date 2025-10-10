https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/first-moscow-investment-and-industrial-forum-held-in-russian-capital-1122937590.html

First Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum Held in Russian Capital

The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum brought together key players from the industrial sector at the "Pechatniki" site within the "Technopolis Moscow" Special Economic Zone, according to Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

“The central event of Moscow Industry Month was the 1st Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum, which served as a platform for an open and constructive dialogue between the government, businesses, and development institutions, gathering more than 350 participants. The online broadcast was viewed by nearly 800,000 people. The event not only highlighted the city’s high investment potential, supported by the successful operation of nearly 4,600 manufacturing plants, but also provided an impetus for attracting investments into the city’s industrial sector,” Liksutov said.The forum opened with the plenary session "Cities of the Future: Investment and Industrial Development."Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow government minister and head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, spoke to session participants about the key priorities and strategy for Moscow’s industrial development up to 2030.“Industry is the foundation of the economy; without it, it would be difficult to imagine economic growth and improving Moscow’s position on the global stage. At the request of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we have developed and are implementing the strategy for the city’s industrial development until 2030. Among the priority and critically important sectors are microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, as well as industries that impact the quality of life for city residents and Russians in general. These primarily include the food and construction industries, as well as light industry,” Garbuzov emphasized.In the first eight months of 2025, the pace of investment attraction to the industrial sector, with the support of the Moscow Industrial and Entrepreneurial Support Fund, grew by more than 40% compared to the same period in 2024.The prospects for cooperation between Moscow’s industry and countries friendly to Russia were discussed by BRICSspeaker Khalid Al Marzooqi, vice president of the Khalifa Free Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi.As Maxim Liksutov previously noted, Moscow ranks second in the global urban economy rankings, ahead of Shanghai, Tokyo, and Beijing. Moscow has a full range of industrial support measures, from financial assistance to receiving discounted land for one ruble and the status of resident of the Technopolis Moscow SEZ.The event also featured a business dialogue titled “Investment Horizons: Partnership for Development,” where experts and industry representatives discussed financial support for Moscow’s innovative sectors. A session titled "The Public Capital Agenda for Industrial Enterprises" focused on integrating sustainability principles into the operations of Moscow's companies.Participants and guests of the forum had the opportunity to explore products from residents of the Technopolis Moscow SEZ and visit the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant showroom.

