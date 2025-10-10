https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/israel-expects-release-of-hostages-from-gaza-on-monday-or-tuesday-1122936175.html

Israel Expects Release of Hostages From Gaza on Monday or Tuesday

Israel Expects Release of Hostages From Gaza on Monday or Tuesday

Sputnik International

Israel expects hostages to be released from the Gaza Strip on October 13 or October 14, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, said on Friday.

2025-10-10T07:55+0000

2025-10-10T07:55+0000

2025-10-10T08:45+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

donald trump

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/04/1121980343_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b082668d9c51fee1cebc5e68891fad14.jpg

"The government has approved the hostage deal. The Israeli hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday," Gendelman wrote on Telegram.As part of the agreed deal, 20 surviving hostages will be released along with the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages within 72 hours, Gendelman said. Additionally, Israel will return the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants at a formula of 15 to one for each Israeli killed.On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that the Palestinian movement would release all hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/why-the-gaza-truce-is-on-shaky-ground-1122935023.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hostages from gaza, gaza strip, prime minister's office, release of hostages