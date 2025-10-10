International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/israel-expects-release-of-hostages-from-gaza-on-monday-or-tuesday-1122936175.html
Israel Expects Release of Hostages From Gaza on Monday or Tuesday
Israel Expects Release of Hostages From Gaza on Monday or Tuesday
Sputnik International
Israel expects hostages to be released from the Gaza Strip on October 13 or October 14, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, said on Friday.
2025-10-10T07:55+0000
2025-10-10T08:45+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
donald trump
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/04/1121980343_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b082668d9c51fee1cebc5e68891fad14.jpg
"The government has approved the hostage deal. The Israeli hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday," Gendelman wrote on Telegram.As part of the agreed deal, 20 surviving hostages will be released along with the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages within 72 hours, Gendelman said. Additionally, Israel will return the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants at a formula of 15 to one for each Israeli killed.On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that the Palestinian movement would release all hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/why-the-gaza-truce-is-on-shaky-ground-1122935023.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/04/1121980343_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60bd33332fa4c64b73623c62f92215e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hostages from gaza, gaza strip, prime minister's office, release of hostages
hostages from gaza, gaza strip, prime minister's office, release of hostages

Israel Expects Release of Hostages From Gaza on Monday or Tuesday

07:55 GMT 10.10.2025 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 10.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovIsraeli troops are seen near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Israeli troops are seen near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2025
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel expects hostages to be released from the Gaza Strip on October 13 or October 14, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, said on Friday.
"The government has approved the hostage deal. The Israeli hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday," Gendelman wrote on Telegram.
As part of the agreed deal, 20 surviving hostages will be released along with the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages within 72 hours, Gendelman said. Additionally, Israel will return the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants at a formula of 15 to one for each Israeli killed.
On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that the Palestinian movement would release all hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.
On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours.
The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.
Palestinians wave national flags during a protest - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2025
Analysis
Why the Gaza Truce is on Shaky Ground
Yesterday, 17:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала