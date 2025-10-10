https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/israel-expects-release-of-hostages-from-gaza-on-monday-or-tuesday-1122936175.html
Israel expects hostages to be released from the Gaza Strip on October 13 or October 14, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, said on Friday.
"The government has approved the hostage deal. The Israeli hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday," Gendelman wrote on Telegram.As part of the agreed deal, 20 surviving hostages will be released along with the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages within 72 hours, Gendelman said. Additionally, Israel will return the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants at a formula of 15 to one for each Israeli killed.On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that the Palestinian movement would release all hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.
"The government has approved the hostage deal. The Israeli hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday," Gendelman wrote on Telegram.
As part of the agreed deal, 20 surviving hostages will be released along with the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages within 72 hours, Gendelman said. Additionally, Israel will return the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants at a formula of 15 to one for each Israeli killed.
On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas
had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, agreeing that the Palestinian movement would release all hostages and Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed line.
On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours.
The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.