North Korean Military Equipment Achievements Very Significant - Medvedev
North Korean Military Equipment Achievements Very Significant - Medvedev
North Korea's achievements of in the field of military equipment are very significant, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
Medvedev said that he had talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a friendly atmosphere earlier in the day and conveyed to him the greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pyongyang's enemies should think twice about whether to "strain" their relations with North Korea, Medvedev said. Russia sees who its friends are and who are not, Medvedev added. Medvedev also thanked North Korea for the help of its military in the battles in Russia's Kursk Region.
16:21 GMT 10.10.2025
PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - North Korea's achievements of in the field of military equipment are very significant, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
Medvedev said that he had talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a friendly atmosphere earlier in the day and conveyed to him the greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has demonstrated all its capabilities: and the consolidation of the people living here, because a large number of Pyongyang residents took part in them [commemoration events]. And, of course, the armed army of Korea, and achievements in the field of military equipment, which, in my opinion, are very significant," Medvedev told reporters.
Pyongyang's enemies should think twice about whether to "strain" their relations with North Korea, Medvedev said.
Russia sees who its friends are and who are not, Medvedev added.
"Our partners and our friends remain the same, among them the friendly Democratic People's Republic of Korea, its people, and its leader," Medvedev said.
Medvedev also thanked North Korea for the help of its military in the battles in Russia's Kursk Region.
