North Korean Military Equipment Achievements Very Significant - Medvedev

North Korea's achievements of in the field of military equipment are very significant, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

Medvedev said that he had talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a friendly atmosphere earlier in the day and conveyed to him the greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pyongyang's enemies should think twice about whether to "strain" their relations with North Korea, Medvedev said. Russia sees who its friends are and who are not, Medvedev added. Medvedev also thanked North Korea for the help of its military in the battles in Russia's Kursk Region.

