Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills
Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills
The Druzhba (Friendship)-2025 joint exercises between Russia and Pakistan took place in Russia’s Southern Military District, where the armed forces of both nations practiced coordinated anti-terrorism operations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Druzhba-2025 was held on the territory of the Southern Military District," the statement read. During the drills, military personnel from both countries rehearsed joint unit actions to combat international terrorism, the ministry added. About 200 troops participated, including Russian special forces from the Southern Military District with counterterrorism experience, according to the ministry. Since 2016, the Druzhba exercises have been conducted alternately in Russia and Pakistan to boost and broaden military cooperation between the two nations.
Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills

07:16 GMT 10.10.2025
A soldier of Russian Airborne forces and a serviceman of the Pakistani army special forces shake hands during a closing ceremony of the Friendship-2019 joint military drills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Druzhba (Friendship)-2025 joint exercises between Russia and Pakistan took place in Russia’s Southern Military District, where the armed forces of both nations practiced coordinated anti-terrorism operations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Druzhba-2025 was held on the territory of the Southern Military District," the statement read.
During the drills, military personnel from both countries rehearsed joint unit actions to combat international terrorism, the ministry added.
About 200 troops participated, including Russian special forces from the Southern Military District with counterterrorism experience, according to the ministry.
Since 2016, the Druzhba exercises have been conducted alternately in Russia and Pakistan to boost and broaden military cooperation between the two nations.
World
Pakistan Seeks 'Strategic IT Partnership' With Russia - Telecom Minister
19 September, 11:02 GMT
World
Pakistan Seeks 'Strategic IT Partnership' With Russia - Telecom Minister
19 September, 11:02 GMT
