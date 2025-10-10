https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/russia-pakistan-conduct-anti-terrorism-drills-1122936035.html

Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills

Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills

Sputnik International

The Druzhba (Friendship)-2025 joint exercises between Russia and Pakistan took place in Russia’s Southern Military District, where the armed forces of both nations practiced coordinated anti-terrorism operations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2025-10-10T07:16+0000

2025-10-10T07:16+0000

2025-10-10T07:16+0000

military

russia

pakistan

southern military district

military drills

joint military exercises

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120549553_0:0:2749:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_431c1fb13a426567d0350e0bdf2fbb00.jpg

"The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Druzhba-2025 was held on the territory of the Southern Military District," the statement read. During the drills, military personnel from both countries rehearsed joint unit actions to combat international terrorism, the ministry added. About 200 troops participated, including Russian special forces from the Southern Military District with counterterrorism experience, according to the ministry. Since 2016, the Druzhba exercises have been conducted alternately in Russia and Pakistan to boost and broaden military cooperation between the two nations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/pakistan-seeks-strategic-partnership-with-russia-in-it--minister-for-it-and-telecommunications-1122814414.html

russia

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, pakistan, conduct anti-terrorism drills, russian defense ministry, russia’s southern military district