https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/russia-pakistan-conduct-anti-terrorism-drills-1122936035.html
Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills
Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills
Sputnik International
The Druzhba (Friendship)-2025 joint exercises between Russia and Pakistan took place in Russia’s Southern Military District, where the armed forces of both nations practiced coordinated anti-terrorism operations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-10-10T07:16+0000
2025-10-10T07:16+0000
2025-10-10T07:16+0000
military
russia
pakistan
southern military district
military drills
joint military exercises
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120549553_0:0:2749:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_431c1fb13a426567d0350e0bdf2fbb00.jpg
"The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Druzhba-2025 was held on the territory of the Southern Military District," the statement read. During the drills, military personnel from both countries rehearsed joint unit actions to combat international terrorism, the ministry added. About 200 troops participated, including Russian special forces from the Southern Military District with counterterrorism experience, according to the ministry. Since 2016, the Druzhba exercises have been conducted alternately in Russia and Pakistan to boost and broaden military cooperation between the two nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/pakistan-seeks-strategic-partnership-with-russia-in-it--minister-for-it-and-telecommunications-1122814414.html
russia
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120549553_74:0:2749:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_ce0cbc401caa882011a1c7c910e91f10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, pakistan, conduct anti-terrorism drills, russian defense ministry, russia’s southern military district
russia, pakistan, conduct anti-terrorism drills, russian defense ministry, russia’s southern military district
Russia, Pakistan Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Druzhba (Friendship)-2025 joint exercises between Russia and Pakistan took place in Russia’s Southern Military District, where the armed forces of both nations practiced coordinated anti-terrorism operations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Druzhba-2025 was held on the territory of the Southern Military District," the statement read.
During the drills, military personnel from both countries rehearsed joint unit actions to combat international terrorism, the ministry added.
About 200 troops participated, including Russian special forces from the Southern Military District with counterterrorism experience, according to the ministry.
Since 2016, the Druzhba exercises have been conducted alternately in Russia and Pakistan
to boost and broaden military cooperation between the two nations.