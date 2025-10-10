https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/russian-forces-unleash-massive-strike-on-ukraine-overnight-including-with-kinzhal-missiles-1122936691.html
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, on energy facilities supplying Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-10-10T09:58+0000
2025-10-10T09:58+0000
2025-10-10T09:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
kinzhal missile system
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_97c16eb130f8bbc85391d8108d3ad077.jpg
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,120 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,360 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,575 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 1,355 Ukrainian troops, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive and six group strikes over the past week, damaging Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and energy facilities, as well as railway and maritime infrastructure, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-enterprises-and-energy-facilities-all-targets-hit--mod-1122906653.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2483:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf1f7ead7542d26ea5383c2562ae5bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, massive strike, kinzhal missiles, ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises
russian armed forces, massive strike, kinzhal missiles, ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles
Russian armed forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, on energy facilities supplying Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,120 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 3,120 servicepeople, four tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 22 cars, 12 artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,360 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,575 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 1,355 Ukrainian troops, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
delivered a massive and six group strikes over the past week, damaging Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and energy facilities, as well as railway and maritime infrastructure, the ministry said.