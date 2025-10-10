https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/russian-forces-unleash-massive-strike-on-ukraine-overnight-including-with-kinzhal-missiles-1122936691.html

Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles

Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, on energy facilities supplying Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2025-10-10T09:58+0000

2025-10-10T09:58+0000

2025-10-10T09:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

kinzhal missile system

strike

missile strike

drone strike

air strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_97c16eb130f8bbc85391d8108d3ad077.jpg

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,120 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,360 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,575 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 1,355 Ukrainian troops, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive and six group strikes over the past week, damaging Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and energy facilities, as well as railway and maritime infrastructure, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-enterprises-and-energy-facilities-all-targets-hit--mod-1122906653.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, massive strike, kinzhal missiles, ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises