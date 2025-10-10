International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Strike on Ukraine Overnight, Including With Kinzhal Missiles
Russian armed forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, on energy facilities supplying Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,120 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,360 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,575 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 1,355 Ukrainian troops, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive and six group strikes over the past week, damaging Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and energy facilities, as well as railway and maritime infrastructure, the ministry said.
russian armed forces, massive strike, kinzhal missiles, ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises
09:58 GMT 10.10.2025
Russian armed forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, on energy facilities supplying Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,120 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 3,120 servicepeople, four tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 22 cars, 12 artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,360 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,575 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 1,355 Ukrainian troops, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive and six group strikes over the past week, damaging Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and energy facilities, as well as railway and maritime infrastructure, the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Enterprises and Energy Facilities, All Targets Hit – MoD
3 October, 10:24 GMT
