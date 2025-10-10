https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/tatarstan-and-india-have-strong-cooperation-potential-1122937129.html
Tatarstan and India Have Strong Cooperation Potential
Tatarstan and India have significant potential for cooperation across numerous sectors, Talia Minullina, Head of the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, stated at the business forum “TIME: Russia – India. Mutual Efficiency.”
Minullina highlighted that Tatarstan and India could actively collaborate in the field of information technology. A step in this direction has already been made with an agreement to create a joint digital platform for startups.
"Information technology is one of the core industries where we could work together," Minullina said, adding that promising areas of collaboration today also include pharmaceuticals, healthcare, culture, film, and many others.
"Currently, Russia and India have very few positive examples and success stories in the field of investment and trade-economic cooperation. There are only a few large-scale projects. At the level of small and medium-sized businesses, there is still great potential, and much remains to be done. India’s economy is enormous, and its growth dynamics are strong. Despite the fact that, according to statistics, Russian–Indian trade turnover has grown fivefold in the last five years, with a 9% increase last year, we see that there is still much work ahead," Minullina noted.
The TIME: Russia – India. Mutual Efficiency business forum took place in Kazan with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Embassy of the Republic of India in Russia.