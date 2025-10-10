https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/tatarstan-and-india-have-strong-cooperation-potential-1122937129.html

Tatarstan and India Have Strong Cooperation Potential

Tatarstan and India have significant potential for cooperation across numerous sectors, Talia Minullina, Head of the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, stated at the business forum “TIME: Russia – India. Mutual Efficiency.”

Minullina highlighted that Tatarstan and India could actively collaborate in the field of information technology. A step in this direction has already been made with an agreement to create a joint digital platform for startups.There is also potential for implementing joint projects in processing products in Tatarstan for subsequent export to India.The TIME: Russia – India. Mutual Efficiency business forum took place in Kazan with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Embassy of the Republic of India in Russia.

