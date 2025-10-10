https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/us-troops-begin-arriving-to-israel-to-monitor-gaza-peace-deal---reports-1122940663.html

US Troops Begin Arriving in Israel to Monitor Gaza Peace Deal - Reports

US troops have begun arriving in Israel to join the mission monitoring the deal between the country and the Hamas movement, the CNN broadcaster reported on Friday, citing US officials.

WASHINGTON, October 10 (Sputnik) - US troops have begun arriving in Israel to join the mission monitoring the deal between the country and the Hamas movement, the CNN broadcaster reported on Friday, citing US officials. On Thursday, a US official confirmed to RIA Novosti that the United States would deploy 200 troops to the Middle East to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Some of the 200 soldiers have already been deployed to the Middle East, while others are coming from the United States, the officials said, adding that details, like the location of the coordination center, are yet to be determined.

