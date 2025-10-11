Heroic Deed of North Korean Troops in Russia's Kursk Region Unites Peoples - Medvedev
08:08 GMT 11.10.2025 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 11.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Go to the mediabankRussian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The help and heroism of North Korean soldiers who defended Russia's Kursk Region united the two peoples, and this heroic deed entered the treasury of relations between the two countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"The heroism of the soldiers who defended our land [in the Kursk region] and came to our aid will forever remain in our memory. This has practically united our peoples for many years and entered the treasury of our relations," Medvedev said during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to the development of relations between Russia and North Korea, Medvedev said.
"I would like to convey the friendly greetings of your counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, who attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral ties," Medvedev said.
Moscow appreciates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's decisions on development of bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea, Medvedev said.
"We appreciate the decisions you have made regarding the development of these relations," Medvedev said.
The position of North Korea on the special military operation is extremely important for Russia, Medvedev said.
"The position of the Workers' Party of Korea and North Korea on the special military operation is extremely important for us," Medvedev said.
Russia intends to steadily fulfill the obligations of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, Medvedev said.
"We proceed from the fact that we will continue to base our relations on it, steadily fulfilling the obligations arising from this treaty," Medvedev said.
Relations between Russia and North Korea are based on a solid legal foundation - an alliance treaty, Dmitry Medvedev said.
"Now our relations are based on a solid legal foundation - an alliance treaty," Medvedev said.
The two countries' ties will be based on it in the future, Medvedev added.
Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday published a video of him handing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un an archive letter of North Korea's former leader Kim Il Sung to USSR leader Joseph Stalin.
"This is a letter of comrade Kim Il Sung to Stalin," Medvedev said.
One of the documents handed over by the Russian delegation is dated 1956, Medvedev said. The Russian delegation handed over a total of about 10 documents.
Medvedev on Saturday congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the Korean people on the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
"On behalf of our delegation, I would like to thank you for the invitation to the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. It was a great pleasure for us to be present at the anniversary celebrations yesterday. And on behalf of the Russian state and the United Russia party, I would like to once again congratulate you personally and the entire Korean people on this significant event," Medvedev said during his meeting with Kim Jong Un.