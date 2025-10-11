https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/heroic-deed-of-north-korean-troops-in-russias-kursk-region-unite-peoples---medvedev-1122941878.html

Heroic Deed of North Korean Troops in Russia's Kursk Region Unites Peoples - Medvedev

The help and heroism of North Korean soldiers who defended Russia's Kursk Region united the two peoples, and this heroic deed entered the treasury of relations between the two countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"The heroism of the soldiers who defended our land [in the Kursk region] and came to our aid will forever remain in our memory. This has practically united our peoples for many years and entered the treasury of our relations," Medvedev said during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to the development of relations between Russia and North Korea, Medvedev said.Moscow appreciates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's decisions on development of bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea, Medvedev said."We appreciate the decisions you have made regarding the development of these relations," Medvedev said.The position of North Korea on the special military operation is extremely important for Russia, Medvedev said.Russia intends to steadily fulfill the obligations of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, Medvedev said."We proceed from the fact that we will continue to base our relations on it, steadily fulfilling the obligations arising from this treaty," Medvedev said.Relations between Russia and North Korea are based on a solid legal foundation - an alliance treaty, Dmitry Medvedev said.The two countries' ties will be based on it in the future, Medvedev added.Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday published a video of him handing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un an archive letter of North Korea's former leader Kim Il Sung to USSR leader Joseph Stalin."This is a letter of comrade Kim Il Sung to Stalin," Medvedev said.One of the documents handed over by the Russian delegation is dated 1956, Medvedev said. The Russian delegation handed over a total of about 10 documents.Medvedev on Saturday congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the Korean people on the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

