https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/north-koreas-position-on-ukraine-remains-clear-consistent---kim-jong-un-1122942103.html
North Korea's Position on Ukraine Remains Clear, Consistent - Kim Jong-un
North Korea's Position on Ukraine Remains Clear, Consistent - Kim Jong-un
Sputnik International
Pyongyang's position on the Ukrainian issue remains clear and consistent, and North Korea will always support Russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis and protect its sovereignty, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday.
2025-10-11T08:39+0000
2025-10-11T08:39+0000
2025-10-11T08:39+0000
world
kim jong un
north korea
russia
ukraine
workers' party of korea (wpk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112237870_0:167:2048:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_01d15607064b038621bccac5777b5f2b.jpg
"Regarding the Ukrainian issue, the position of North Korea, as an ally of Russia, remains clear and consistent. In accordance with the spirit of the treaty concluded between the two countries, we will always strongly support the position of the government and the people of Russia, who strive to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as protect sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity," Kim Jong-un said during his meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The visit of the Russian delegation to North Korea to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is a matter of particular importance. This is a powerful support and assistance to the people of North Korea and the WPK, as well as a significant step in stimulating friendly relations between the two countries, Kim said. Medvedev, at the head of the United Russia party's delegation, visited North Korea to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK. During the visit, he held a meeting with the leader of North Korea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/heroic-deed-of-north-korean-troops-in-russias-kursk-region-unite-peoples---medvedev-1122941878.html
north korea
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112237870_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d216bea12cc352c99a0f508b9368f923.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kim jong-un, ukrainian issue, pyongyang's position, russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis
kim jong-un, ukrainian issue, pyongyang's position, russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis
North Korea's Position on Ukraine Remains Clear, Consistent - Kim Jong-un
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang's position on the Ukrainian issue remains clear and consistent, and North Korea will always support Russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis and protect its sovereignty, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday.
"Regarding the Ukrainian issue, the position of North Korea, as an ally of Russia, remains clear and consistent. In accordance with the spirit of the treaty concluded between the two countries, we will always strongly support the position of the government and the people of Russia, who strive to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as protect sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity," Kim Jong-un said during his meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.
The visit of the Russian delegation to North Korea
to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is a matter of particular importance. This is a powerful support and assistance to the people of North Korea and the WPK, as well as a significant step in stimulating friendly relations between the two countries, Kim said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to my closest friend, comrade [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. The unshakable will and choice of the government of our republic is to always be with Russia, to always remain close to Moscow," Kim added.
Medvedev, at the head of the United Russia party's delegation, visited North Korea to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK. During the visit, he held a meeting with the leader of North Korea.