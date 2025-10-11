International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/north-koreas-position-on-ukraine-remains-clear-consistent---kim-jong-un-1122942103.html
North Korea's Position on Ukraine Remains Clear, Consistent - Kim Jong-un
North Korea's Position on Ukraine Remains Clear, Consistent - Kim Jong-un
Sputnik International
Pyongyang's position on the Ukrainian issue remains clear and consistent, and North Korea will always support Russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis and protect its sovereignty, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday.
2025-10-11T08:39+0000
2025-10-11T08:39+0000
world
kim jong un
north korea
russia
ukraine
workers' party of korea (wpk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112237870_0:167:2048:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_01d15607064b038621bccac5777b5f2b.jpg
"Regarding the Ukrainian issue, the position of North Korea, as an ally of Russia, remains clear and consistent. In accordance with the spirit of the treaty concluded between the two countries, we will always strongly support the position of the government and the people of Russia, who strive to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as protect sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity," Kim Jong-un said during his meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The visit of the Russian delegation to North Korea to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is a matter of particular importance. This is a powerful support and assistance to the people of North Korea and the WPK, as well as a significant step in stimulating friendly relations between the two countries, Kim said. Medvedev, at the head of the United Russia party's delegation, visited North Korea to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK. During the visit, he held a meeting with the leader of North Korea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/heroic-deed-of-north-korean-troops-in-russias-kursk-region-unite-peoples---medvedev-1122941878.html
north korea
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112237870_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d216bea12cc352c99a0f508b9368f923.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, ukrainian issue, pyongyang's position, russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis
kim jong-un, ukrainian issue, pyongyang's position, russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis

North Korea's Position on Ukraine Remains Clear, Consistent - Kim Jong-un

08:39 GMT 11.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Nickolsky / Go to the mediabankNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong-un
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Nickolsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang's position on the Ukrainian issue remains clear and consistent, and North Korea will always support Russia's efforts to eliminate the root causes of this crisis and protect its sovereignty, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday.
"Regarding the Ukrainian issue, the position of North Korea, as an ally of Russia, remains clear and consistent. In accordance with the spirit of the treaty concluded between the two countries, we will always strongly support the position of the government and the people of Russia, who strive to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as protect sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity," Kim Jong-un said during his meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.
The visit of the Russian delegation to North Korea to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is a matter of particular importance. This is a powerful support and assistance to the people of North Korea and the WPK, as well as a significant step in stimulating friendly relations between the two countries, Kim said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to my closest friend, comrade [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. The unshakable will and choice of the government of our republic is to always be with Russia, to always remain close to Moscow," Kim added.
Medvedev, at the head of the United Russia party's delegation, visited North Korea to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK. During the visit, he held a meeting with the leader of North Korea.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2025
World
Heroic Deed of North Korean Troops in Russia's Kursk Region Unites Peoples - Medvedev
08:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала