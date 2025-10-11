International
Trump 'Might Have' Meeting With Xi in South Korea
Trump ‘Might Have’ Meeting With Xi in South Korea
US President Donald Trump has said that he has not cancelled the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea.
"But I don't know that we're going to have it, but I'm going to be there regardless, so I would assume we might have it," Trump said during a Friday event at the Oval Office. Earlier on Friday, Trump said that, due to the new export controls introduced by China, there appeared to be "no reason" to meet with President Xi at the upcoming APEC summit.
trump-xi, us-china war, us-china trade war, trade war, tariff war, us-china war, trump's tariffs, retaliation, chinese tariffs, chinese export controls, trump's policy, trump-xi meeting
04:39 GMT 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Susan WalshUS President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that he has not cancelled the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea.
"But I don't know that we're going to have it, but I'm going to be there regardless, so I would assume we might have it," Trump said during a Friday event at the Oval Office.
Earlier on Friday, Trump said that, due to the new export controls introduced by China, there appeared to be "no reason" to meet with President Xi at the upcoming APEC summit.
