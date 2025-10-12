https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/iran-welcomes-us-talks-firm-on-uranium-enrichment-1122945868.html
Iran Welcomes US Talks, Firm on Uranium Enrichment
Iran Welcomes US Talks, Firm on Uranium Enrichment
Sputnik International
Iran would consider reentering talks with the US only if it receives a “reasonable, balanced, and fair proposal,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state television.
2025-10-12T07:18+0000
2025-10-12T07:18+0000
2025-10-12T07:18+0000
world
iran
iran's nuclear program
abbas araghchi
uranium enrichment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg
Regarding talks with the United States, Iran would consider reentering them only if it receives a “reasonable, balanced, and fair proposal,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscored.The country’s top diplomat reiterated that Iran will not abandon its right to enrich uranium but is willing to take confidence-building steps to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. The Islamic Republic has consistently denied Western claims, underscoring the entirely peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/iran-warns-us--e3-sanctions-will-be-met-with-decisive-response-1122881354.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c40f4bb9785e1f07a22ce875fdda635.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, iran's nuclear program, iran's foreign minister abbas araghchi
iran, iran's nuclear program, iran's foreign minister abbas araghchi
Iran Welcomes US Talks, Firm on Uranium Enrichment
Iran has halted implementation of its agreement with the IAEA and ended cooperation on nuclear program issues, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on local television, adding that negotiations with the E3 - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - were "no longer relevant."
Regarding talks with the United States, Iran would consider reentering them
only if it receives a “reasonable, balanced, and fair proposal,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscored.
The country’s top diplomat reiterated that Iran will not abandon its right to enrich uranium but is willing to take confidence-building steps to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
"Of course, this is conditional on the other side also taking steps to build trust — by lifting part of the sanctions," Araghchi told state television.
The Islamic Republic has consistently denied Western claims, underscoring the entirely peaceful nature of its nuclear program.