https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/iran-welcomes-us-talks-firm-on-uranium-enrichment-1122945868.html

Iran Welcomes US Talks, Firm on Uranium Enrichment

Iran Welcomes US Talks, Firm on Uranium Enrichment

Sputnik International

Iran would consider reentering talks with the US only if it receives a “reasonable, balanced, and fair proposal,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state television.

2025-10-12T07:18+0000

2025-10-12T07:18+0000

2025-10-12T07:18+0000

world

iran

iran's nuclear program

abbas araghchi

uranium enrichment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg

Regarding talks with the United States, Iran would consider reentering them only if it receives a “reasonable, balanced, and fair proposal,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscored.The country’s top diplomat reiterated that Iran will not abandon its right to enrich uranium but is willing to take confidence-building steps to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. The Islamic Republic has consistently denied Western claims, underscoring the entirely peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/iran-warns-us--e3-sanctions-will-be-met-with-decisive-response-1122881354.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, iran's nuclear program, iran's foreign minister abbas araghchi