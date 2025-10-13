https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/russias-akula-slass-subs-silent-giants-us-still-cant-match-1122951325.html

Russia’s Akula-Сlass Subs: Silent Giants US Still Can’t Match

America’s Navy has nothing sailing right now that can match Russia’s retired Soviet Project 941 Akula-class (lit. Shark) nuclear-powered submarines, writes the National Security Journal.

The Akulas (NATO name: Typhoon class) were designed as a response to the US Ohio-class submarines, and first launched from the Russian port of Severodvinsk in 1980. Purpose-built for nuclear war in harsh Arctic conditions, they:These submarines were a “swift and silent beast” - quieter than the Americans expected, notes the outlet, adding:In 2023, the Russian Navy retired its last Project 941 submarine, the test vessel TK-208 Dmitry Donskoy, which had been upgraded to carry R-30 Bulava-30 ICBMs. Dmitry Donskoy served as an inspiration for Russia's newer advanced nuclear-powered submarines: the Borei class, each capable of carrying 16 Bulava ballistic missiles, and Yasen-class nuclear submarines with Onyx, Kalibr, and Zircon missiles.

