America’s Navy has nothing sailing right now that can match Russia’s retired Soviet Project 941 Akula-class (lit. Shark) nuclear-powered submarines, writes the National Security Journal.
The Akulas (NATO name: Typhoon class) were designed as a response to the US Ohio-class submarines, and first launched from the Russian port of Severodvinsk in 1980. Purpose-built for nuclear war in harsh Arctic conditions, they:These submarines were a “swift and silent beast” - quieter than the Americans expected, notes the outlet, adding:In 2023, the Russian Navy retired its last Project 941 submarine, the test vessel TK-208 Dmitry Donskoy, which had been upgraded to carry R-30 Bulava-30 ICBMs. Dmitry Donskoy served as an inspiration for Russia's newer advanced nuclear-powered submarines: the Borei class, each capable of carrying 16 Bulava ballistic missiles, and Yasen-class nuclear submarines with Onyx, Kalibr, and Zircon missiles.
Russia’s Akula-Сlass Subs: Silent Giants US Still Can’t Match
America’s Navy has nothing sailing right now that can match Russia’s retired Soviet Project 941 Akula-class (lit. Shark) nuclear-powered submarines, writes the National Security Journal.
The Akulas
(NATO name: Typhoon class) were designed as a response to the US Ohio-class submarines, and first launched from the Russian port of Severodvinsk in 1980.
Featured dual parallel pressure hulls for survivability
Boasted fearsome firepower—20 R-39 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) with multiple warheads
The missiles were capable of carrying up to ten multiple independently-targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) — separate nuclear warheads capable of striking different targets
Nearly 173 meters long and 23.3m wide, they were the largest in the world in terms of tonnage (23,200 tons surfaced and 48,000 tons submerged)
Could patrol underwater for four months straight — and push even further if required
These submarines were a “swift and silent beast” - quieter than the Americans expected, notes the outlet, adding:
“The Typhoon-class could have snuck up on the United States undiscovered and let loose a mighty launch.”
In 2023, the Russian Navy retired its last Project 941 submarine, the test vessel TK-208 Dmitry Donskoy, which had been upgraded to carry R-30 Bulava-30 ICBMs.
Dmitry Donskoy served as an inspiration for Russia's newer advanced nuclear-powered submarines
: the Borei class, each capable of carrying 16 Bulava ballistic missiles, and Yasen-class nuclear submarines with Onyx, Kalibr
, and Zircon missiles.
