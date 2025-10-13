International
'Shoulder to Shoulder' Exhibition on Russia-North Korea Cooperation Kicks Off in Moscow
The Victory Museum in Moscow opens the 'Shoulder to Shoulder' exhibition, celebrating the joint struggles of Russia and North Korea from 1945 to the present. The project is launched under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Culture.
The exhibition features some 150 original items and over 100 digitized photo-documentary materials from the collections of the Victory Museum and eight other Russian museums and archives.Among the exhibits are awards and documents, diplomatic gifts and souvenirs, Soviet and Korean military uniforms and weapons, paintings and graphics, photographs and film footage.Visitors can learn about the Soviet Union's assistance to North Korean soldiers during the Korean War of 1950-1953.A special section focuses on the countries' brotherhood and the development of scientific, educational, cultural and economic cooperation between the two countries from the 1960s to the late 1990s.The final section, 'Sacred Mission', covers Russia-North Korea relations from 2000 to the present. It highlights the participation of North Korean soldiers in the military operation in Ukraine during the liberation of the Kursk region from Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries. Those events are reflected in paintings such as 'For the Liberation of the Kursk Region', 'In the Same Trench', 'Sons of the Homeland', and other works created by Korean artists.The exhibits also include the letters from North Korean fighters, the North Korean flag carried on the chests of soldiers during combat, small pouches containing soil from their homeland, kept on the chests of fallen soldiers, notebooks of fallen soldiers, and handmade posters.A copy of the composition 'Combat Brotherhood of Russia and North Korea', a gift to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is also displayed.
12:14 GMT 13.10.2025
The exhibition features some 150 original items and over 100 digitized photo-documentary materials from the collections of the Victory Museum and eight other Russian museums and archives.
Among the exhibits are awards and documents, diplomatic gifts and souvenirs, Soviet and Korean military uniforms and weapons, paintings and graphics, photographs and film footage.
Visitors can learn about the Soviet Union's assistance to North Korean soldiers during the Korean War of 1950-1953.
A special section focuses on the countries' brotherhood and the development of scientific, educational, cultural and economic cooperation between the two countries from the 1960s to the late 1990s.
The final section, 'Sacred Mission', covers Russia-North Korea relations from 2000 to the present. It highlights the participation of North Korean soldiers in the military operation in Ukraine during the liberation of the Kursk region from Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries. Those events are reflected in paintings such as 'For the Liberation of the Kursk Region', 'In the Same Trench', 'Sons of the Homeland', and other works created by Korean artists.
The exhibits also include the letters from North Korean fighters, the North Korean flag carried on the chests of soldiers during combat, small pouches containing soil from their homeland, kept on the chests of fallen soldiers, notebooks of fallen soldiers, and handmade posters.
A copy of the composition 'Combat Brotherhood of Russia and North Korea', a gift to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is also displayed.
