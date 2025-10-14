https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/french-parliament-to-consider-2-no-confidence-motions-against-government-on-thursday-1122961189.html

French Parliament to Consider 2 No-Confidence Motions Against Government on Thursday

French Parliament to Consider 2 No-Confidence Motions Against Government on Thursday

Sputnik International

The lower house of the French parliament will consider two no-confidence motions on Thursday that were launched by opposition parties against Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's new government, the National Assembly's agenda shows.

2025-10-14T20:00+0000

2025-10-14T20:00+0000

2025-10-14T20:00+0000

world

europe

france

emmanuel macron

sebastien lecornu

vote of no confidence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688e0f531e55686b020dca8b9ce4cf13.jpg

On Monday, the left-wing France Unbowed party tabled a draft resolution calling for a no-confidence vote in the new cabinet, followed by a joint motion from the right-wing National Rally and the Union of the Right for the Republic. On October 6, Lecornu submitted his resignation as France's prime minister after only 27 days on the job to Macron, who accepted it. He was asked by Macron to hold final consultations with political parties to try to form a new government. Only Marine Le Pen's National Rally and Jean-Luc Melenchon's France Unbowed were not invited to the meeting at the Elysee Palace. On October 10, Macron reappointed Lecornu as prime minister. Lecornu’s resignation has made him the shortest-serving French prime minister in more than six decades, triggering an unprecedented political crisis. Since Macron’s 2022 reelection, France has had five prime ministers. Lecornu's predecessor, Francois Bayrou, resigned in early September after losing a confidence vote in parliament over his austerity plan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/macron-faces-heat-as-ukraine-costs-batter-france--analyst-1122827829.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france no confidence vote, france government crisis