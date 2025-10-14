https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/tomahawk-to-not-solve-ukraine-conflict-but-only-escalate-situation-to-nuclear-war---lukashenko-1122958186.html

Tomahawk to Not Solve Ukraine Conflict, But Only Escalate Situation to Nuclear War - Lukashenko

Tomahawk to Not Solve Ukraine Conflict, But Only Escalate Situation to Nuclear War - Lukashenko

Sputnik International

No Tomahawk missiles will resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but will escalate the situation to the point of nuclear war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

2025-10-14T11:43+0000

2025-10-14T11:43+0000

2025-10-14T11:43+0000

world

alexander lukashenko

donald trump

ukraine

minsk

russia

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105238/74/1052387466_0:252:4665:2876_1920x0_80_0_0_2014d5d87552d60e2cd0604ecf332a3d.jpg

"No Tomahawk missiles will solve the problem. This will escalate the situation to the point of nuclear war. Perhaps no one understands this better than [US President] Donald Trump, who is in no rush to hand over these deadly weapons and allow strikes deep into Russia," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.On Saturday, media reported that Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky had discussed the possibility of Kiev acquiring Tomahawk long-range missiles during a phone conversation. On Sunday, Zelensky said he had a second call with the US president, during which they discussed, among other things, strengthening Ukraine's air defense.Trump told reporters over the weekend that he might discuss the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating that Washington could give the weapons to Kiev if the conflict remains unresolved.Putin warned earlier that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the US, because using Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of US military personnel is impossible.The Tomahawk missile is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile primarily launched from ships and submarines for precision strikes against land and sea targets. It has a range of about 1,000 miles with some modifications having a range of about 1,550 miles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/handling-such-complex-missiles-as-tomahawk-to-require-us-specialists---kremlin-1122951650.html

ukraine

minsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lukashenko, tomahawk missiles, ukraine conflict, nuclear war, belarus, alexander lukashenko, missile escalation, us weapons, ukraine crisis, international conflict, nuclear threat, belarusian president, military escalation, russia, trump, missile diplomacy