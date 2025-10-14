https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/us-can-spare-only-handful-of-tomahawkszero-impact-on-ukraine-conflict-dynamics-1122957502.html

US Can Spare Only Handful of Tomahawks—Zero Impact on Ukraine Conflict Dynamics

The US could spare no more than 20 to 50 long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

Even if the Tomahawk missiles were supplied to the Zelensky regime, they “will not decisively shift the dynamics of the war,” the FT cited Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security think tank, as saying.While the long-range missiles could complement Ukraine’s own long-range attack drones and cruise missiles, Pettyjohn noted they would project a very limited capability, “certainly not enough to enable sustained, deep attacks against Russia.” The US has a total of 4,150 Tomahawk missiles, noted the publication, citing estimates by Mark Cancian, a former Pentagon official, in a recent war game. Out of the 200 Tomahawks procured since 2022, more than 120 have already been fired, according to defense experts. The Pentagon’s 2026 budget requests funding for just 57 additional missiles. Furthermore, the US would also set aside some Tomahawks for any potential strike on Venezuelan soil, notes the outlet.Russia has emphasized that the Tomahawk missiles cannot change the situation on the front line, and the handling of such complex missiles will require the participation of US specialists, potentially marking a major escalation.

