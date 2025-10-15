https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/excesses-of-democracy-europe-nixing-free-internet-and-private-communications--1122966226.html

'Excesses of Democracy': Europe Nixing Free Internet and Private Communications

'Excesses of Democracy': Europe Nixing Free Internet and Private Communications

Sputnik International

X owner Elon Musk has reposted a warning from Telegram founder Pavel Durov about the EU's crusade against free speech and privacy.

2025-10-15T15:47+0000

2025-10-15T15:47+0000

2025-10-15T16:14+0000

analysis

science & tech

elon musk

pavel durov

germany

denmark

france

council of the european union

european union (eu)

telegram

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122966673_0:78:3072:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_6ef135a9b6ea5cbb07bd5c9f6dca8a4b.jpg

"Chat Control is a controversial EU regulation" under which "messengers and social networks would automatically scan users’ messages and attached files," cybersecurity expert Sergey Vakulin tells Sputnik. AI chatbot requests are also likely to become a target, according to informational security expert Evgeny Tsarev, CEO of RTM Group. The EU has presently delayed the "chat control" law over privacy concerns raised by some of its member states. Germany stalled the bill despite aggressive attempts by Denmark and France to pass it. There’s a strong chance it will eventually be adopted, Vakulin believes. "Just think about Edward Snowden, who exposed how the US government surveys other users. There's nothing new about it." Why would Europe spearhead the initiative abusing privacy of its citizens?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/fearful-of-the-public-western-leaders-turn-to-censorship-1120465265.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/telegram-ceo-accuses-french-authorities-of-hurting-free-speech-and-tech-1122429611.html

germany

denmark

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

elon musk, pavel durov, chat control, eu's chat control regulation, germany, france, european censorship, free internet, privacy concerns, private communications under threat, messengers, ai chatbots, government surveillance