'Excesses of Democracy': Europe Nixing Free Internet and Private Communications
'Excesses of Democracy': Europe Nixing Free Internet and Private Communications
X owner Elon Musk has reposted a warning from Telegram founder Pavel Durov about the EU's crusade against free speech and privacy.
"Chat Control is a controversial EU regulation" under which "messengers and social networks would automatically scan users’ messages and attached files," cybersecurity expert Sergey Vakulin tells Sputnik. AI chatbot requests are also likely to become a target, according to informational security expert Evgeny Tsarev, CEO of RTM Group. The EU has presently delayed the "chat control" law over privacy concerns raised by some of its member states. Germany stalled the bill despite aggressive attempts by Denmark and France to pass it. There’s a strong chance it will eventually be adopted, Vakulin believes. "Just think about Edward Snowden, who exposed how the US government surveys other users. There's nothing new about it." Why would Europe spearhead the initiative abusing privacy of its citizens?
X owner Elon Musk has reposted a warning from Telegram founder Pavel Durov about the EU's crusade against free speech and privacy.
"Chat Control is a controversial EU regulation" under which "messengers and social networks would automatically scan users’ messages and attached files," cybersecurity expert Sergey Vakulin tells Sputnik.
The Council of the European Union is pushing the initiative under the guise of child protection
It relies on two main points: scanning content and verifying users’ ages, requiring platforms to check messages on a device before encryption – de facto rendering this encryption meaningless.
"Your messages could be read by virtually anyone: they would be stored for a certain period, and third parties would have access not only to the messages but also to media files. As we all know, this data could be easily leaked," Vakulin says.
AI chatbot requests are also likely to become a target, according to informational security expert Evgeny Tsarev, CEO of RTM Group.
"ChatGPT [creators] stated that they would monitor users’ attempts to learn something dangerous — for example, making poisons," Tsarev tells Sputnik. "They frame it as if this information would be shared with law enforcement — and it’s clear which law enforcement they mean: the Americans."
The EU has presently delayed the "chat control" law over privacy concerns raised by some of its member states. Germany stalled the bill despite aggressive attempts by Denmark and France
to pass it.
There’s a strong chance it will eventually be adopted, Vakulin believes. "Just think about Edward Snowden, who exposed how the US government surveys other users. There's nothing new about it."
Why would Europe spearhead the initiative abusing privacy of its citizens?
"I would call it 'excesses of democracy'," Vakulin says, adding that the trend is clear: soon, there will be no free internet or free communication in Europe.