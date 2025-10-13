https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/us-to-face-devastating-fallout-if-china-clamps-down-on-rare-earths---expert-1122953735.html

US to Face ‘Devastating’ Fallout if China Clamps Down on Rare Earths - Expert

US to Face ‘Devastating’ Fallout if China Clamps Down on Rare Earths - Expert

Sputnik International

Proposed 100% US tariffs on China could trigger a nightmare for America’s defense and aerospace companies like Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, General Dynamics, and SpaceX, Jeff J. Brown told Sputnik.

2025-10-13T14:07+0000

2025-10-13T14:07+0000

2025-10-13T14:07+0000

analysis

china

us

tariffs

trump tariffs

import tariffs

raytheon

northrup grumman

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_0:0:2388:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ae33e5cbd21fe4730f25d88cc305e83f.jpg

Rare earth metals power weapons, aerospace, electronics, renewables, cars, and medicine, so America's military-industrial heavyweights are probably “squirming” right now, Jeff J. Brown, who is also founder of Seek Truth From Facts Foundation, told Sputnik.According to Brown, it will take years for the US to develop its own rare earth sector, from mining to processing. America’s R&D on rare earth alternatives and recycling is years off, so hiking US tariffs to 100% only gives China more reason to tighten its rare earth chokehold, stressed the pundit. Tariff Threats Will Blow Up In US’ Face China-US trade is no longer the powerhouse it once was, underscored Brown, pointing out that:Through BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN, and bilateral deals, China is ditching the US dollar in cross-border trade. Furthermore, Russia and China are developing an interbank payment system geared towards dumping the West’s SWIFT payment system, “which has been turned into a political sledgehammer," Brown says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/uss-new-china-tariffs-will-boomerang-back-on-americans-heres-why-1122943859.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

100% us tariffs on china could trigger a nightmare for america’s defense and aerospace companies, why are rare earth metals important for us, who leads in rare earth metals production, who will win in us china trade war, does us have leverage over china,