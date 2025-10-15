https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/pakistan-working-hard-to-diversify-set-trade-in-local-currency-central-banks-director-1122961663.html

Pakistan Working Hard to Diversify, Set Trade in Local Currency - Central Bank’s Director

Pakistan is making every effort to diversify and allow traders to denominate their payments in local currency, Central Bank’s executive director Muhammad Ali Malik told a Sputnik correspondent on Tuesday.

"From Pakistan perspective, we've been working quite hard to diversify and set some trade in local currency. We've signed currency software agreement with people the Republic of China, with Central Bank of China, and one of the objectives is to assist in transition to local currency. So we are very keen on that," the director said. He added that the bank's governance supports exporters and importers in deciding to make payments in national currencies. "We as a central bank want to have any provide an enabling environment to the businesses so that they can make a choice if they want to determine or denominate their paid local currency. So we are supportive in that, and we are working hand in hand with the industry," Ali Malik stated.

pakistan

