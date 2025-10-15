https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/possible-delivery-of-tomahawks-to-ukraine-to-damage-russia-us-normalization-lavrov-1122967494.html

Possible Delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine to Damage Russia-US Normalization - Lavrov

The possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will cause enormous damage to the prospects for normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In this series of statements about the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles, President Donald Trump, among other comments, mentioned that he did not want escalation. Recognizing that this will be a very serious escalation ... This will simply cause enormous damage to the prospects for normalization of relations between Russia and the United States and a way out of the complete impasse into which these relations were driven by the administration of [former US President] Joe Biden," Lavrov told Russian media. Russia did not request a meeting with the United States to convince them that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles is a very dangerous step, Lavrov said, adding that Trump's statements on the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will not affect what he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.Russia Waiting for US Reaction to START Treaty Proposal"We hope that there will be a reaction. I hope that it will follow in a timely manner, before the end of the contract period. It is not difficult to do all this. We know how these carriers and warheads are stored. Let us hope for the best," Lavrov said.The START Treaty expires on February 5, 2026.US President Donald Trump has so far given the only positive comment, "that this is a good idea," Lavrov recalled."We are waiting. We talked with professionals from the State Department and the National Security Council. They see this as a positive thing. They probably do not fully disclose to us the analysis they are conducting," the minister said.Moscow and Washington working contacts are going through different channels and issues, but there are no plans at the highest level yet, Lavrov said.Russia is still waiting for a specific US reaction to the outcome of the talks between Trump and Putin in Alaska, Lavrov said."He [Trump] and his team know that at any moment we are ready at various levels, including the presidential one, to communicate and discuss specific issues. Of course, taking into account all that we have achieved over the previous period, including the Russian-US summit in Alaska," Lavrov said.Russia Asks US to Comment on Reports of Supplying Intelligence to Kiev"Of course, we paid attention to these reports. I instructed my staff to ask the US to comment on these reports of the Financial Times," Lavrov said.Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that the US intelligence that was shared with the Kiev authorities helped Ukraine to carry out precision strikes on Russian energy targets.Russia is also waiting for a reaction to the proposals for a "modernization" of the Istanbul process, the minister said."We are waiting for a response. Just as we are waiting for a reaction on the results of Alaska, so we are waiting for a response to our proposals on the 'modernization' of the Istanbul process," Lavrov said, adding that the signing of the declaration on the settlement in Gaza is indicative for the Ukrainian conflict.Hard to Say What Will Happen to Dollar, Trump Has Not Restored Trust in It"It is still hard to predict what will happen to the dollar. Donald Trump, now in the White House, has not yet taken steps to restore confidence in the dollar," Lavrov said. "The process of 'moving away' from the dollar continues in BRICS, the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization], and CELAC [the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States].""Brazilian President Luiz [Inacio] Lula da Silva is actively advocating for the creation of alternative payment platforms. I would like to reiterate that, on our initiative, work is already underway in BRICS to form these platforms and create 'reinsurance' companies."US Special Envoy Kellogg Urges to 'Patch Up' Ukraine Conflict"Kellogg urges to simply patch up this conflict and drive deeper into the hope that someday later the United States will say the same thing, that they did not promise anything to anyone, they have a clear conscience, so they continue their efforts to liberate Ukraine," Lavrov remarked.Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Gaza Strip, is a reasonable man, and Moscow will be glad if he shows his talents in Ukraine, as he did in the Middle East settlement, Lavrov added.He also acknowledged US First Lady Melania Trump's efforts in trying to facilitate the reunification of children with their families during the Ukraine conflict."Melania Trump, the wife of the US President [Donald Trump], is playing a very useful role, especially in the matter of returning children to their families," Lavrov said. "Just as her husband and his team have 'dug into' understanding the root causes of the entire conflict, Melania Trump has also devoted significant attention to what is really happening to these children. After all, the level of lies surrounding this issue is off the charts."

