Congresswoman Luna Publishes Dossier About JFK Assassination Shared by Russia
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Thursday published a dossier about the John F. Kennedy assassination delivered to her by Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev.
"The following report ref the JFK assassination was delivered to me by the Ambassador from Russia and is now made accessible to the American public at the link below," Luna said in an X post. These documents have not been edited, redacted or tampered with but appear in their original form, she added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Thursday published a dossier about the John F. Kennedy assassination delivered to her by Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev.
"The following report ref the JFK assassination
was delivered to me by the Ambassador from Russia and is now made accessible to the American public at the link below," Luna said in an X post.
These documents have not been edited, redacted or tampered with but appear in their original form, she added.
"While experts are actively authenticating the legitimacy of these documents, at this time they are believed to be authentic. Now the American people have full unrestricted access to decide for themselves," Luna said.