https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/congresswoman-luna-publishes-dossier-about-jfk-assassination-shared-by-russia-1122973092.html

Congresswoman Luna Publishes Dossier About JFK Assassination Shared by Russia

Congresswoman Luna Publishes Dossier About JFK Assassination Shared by Russia

Sputnik International

US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Thursday published a dossier about the John F. Kennedy assassination delivered to her by Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev.

2025-10-16T14:30+0000

2025-10-16T14:30+0000

2025-10-16T14:30+0000

americas

us

anna paulina luna

john f. kennedy

russia

jfk

assassination

assassination attempt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115132218_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_4b905c9db0f352f7ace30520a92ab05c.jpg

"The following report ref the JFK assassination was delivered to me by the Ambassador from Russia and is now made accessible to the American public at the link below," Luna said in an X post. These documents have not been edited, redacted or tampered with but appear in their original form, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-embassy-delivers-findings-on-jfk-assassination-to-the-us-1122962138.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

congresswoman luna, jfk assassination, dossier about the john f. kennedy assassination