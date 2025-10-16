https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/europe-loses-over-15-trillion-due-to-abandonment-of-russian-gas---rdif-head-1122973261.html

Europe Loses Over $1.5 Trillion Due to Abandonment of Russian Gas - RDIF Head

Europe has lost more than 1.3 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) due to the abandonment of Russian gas, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Thursday.

"Europe's losses from moving away from Russian gas, according to our estimates, amount to over 1.3 trillion euros," Dmitriev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.Middle East, Asia Ready to Invest in Russian Energy ProjectsThe Middle East and Asia are ready to invest in Russian energy projects, Kirill Dmitriev said.RDIF Will Announce New Import Substitution Projects SoonThe Russian Direct Investment Fund will announce new import substitution projects soon, Kirill Dmitriev said.There is also a great interest in investing in Russian projects, including in the Arctic, Dmitriev also said, adding that this was evident from both Asian partners and Middle Eastern partners.Russia's Budget Received Over $506Bln Thanks to OPEC PartnershipThe Russian budget has received an additional 40 trillion rubles ($506 billion) from its partnership with OPEC countries, Kirill Dmitriev said.Many US Companies Waiting for Political Signal to Start Cooperation With RussiaMany US companies are waiting for a political signal to begin cooperation with Russia, Kirill Dmitriev said.All major US energy companies are interested in working with Russia, the RDIF head said, adding that discussions are already underway.Russia-US Arctic Cooperation Will Be Beneficial Despite Attempts to Disrupt ItCooperation between Russia and the United States in the Arctic will be beneficial, despite attempts to disrupt it, Kirill Dmitriev said."Many are trying to disrupt any dialogue with the United States and hinder cooperation efforts. But we firmly believe that collaboration in the Arctic will be advantageous for both Russia and the United States," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

