Europe Loses Over $1.5 Trillion Due to Abandonment of Russian Gas - RDIF Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe has lost more than 1.3 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) due to the abandonment of Russian gas, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Thursday.
"Europe's losses from moving away from Russian gas, according to our estimates, amount to over 1.3 trillion euros," Dmitriev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.
Middle East, Asia Ready to Invest in Russian Energy Projects
The Middle East and Asia are ready to invest in Russian energy projects, Kirill Dmitriev said.
"We work with many partners, from the Middle East and Asia, and they are all ready to invest in our energy projects. Many projects may still be awaiting approval for them to participate. But there is certainly interest," Dmitriev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.
RDIF Will Announce New Import Substitution Projects Soon
The Russian Direct Investment Fund will announce new import substitution projects soon, Kirill Dmitriev said.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund is actively investing in various projects, including technology projects. We see a lot of potential in import substitution. We have already invested a lot of money in such projects, and in the near future we will announce some projects specifically in the field of import substitution," Dmitriev said.
There is also a great interest in investing in Russian projects, including in the Arctic, Dmitriev also said, adding that this was evident from both Asian partners and Middle Eastern partners.
Russia's Budget Received Over $506Bln Thanks to OPEC Partnership
The Russian budget has received an additional 40 trillion rubles ($506 billion) from its partnership with OPEC countries, Kirill Dmitriev said.
"Of course, Russia remains open to partnerships. And now we see that, for example, partnership with OPEC countries has allowed the Russian budget to receive an additional 40 trillion rubles — more than 400 billion euros. This is an important indicator of cooperation with Russia and other countries," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.
Many US Companies Waiting for Political Signal to Start Cooperation With Russia
Many US companies are waiting for a political signal to begin cooperation with Russia, Kirill Dmitriev said.
"This interest remains, it exists," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy News, when asked whether US companies are waiting for a political signal to work with Russia, adding that these companies also constantly tell the US administration that common ground must be found with Russia.
All major US energy companies are interested in working with Russia, the RDIF head said, adding that discussions are already underway.
Russia-US Arctic Cooperation Will Be Beneficial Despite Attempts to Disrupt It
Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the Arctic will be beneficial, despite attempts to disrupt it, Kirill Dmitriev said.
"Many are trying to disrupt any dialogue with the United States and hinder cooperation efforts. But we firmly believe that collaboration in the Arctic will be advantageous for both Russia and the United States," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.