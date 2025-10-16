https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/french-government-survives-no-confidence-vote-in-parliament-1122972348.html
France's National Assembly has failed to secure enough votes for a motion to pass a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's new government, as broadcast on the lower house's website.
"[A total of] 271 votes are in favor. Since the required majority was not achieved, the resolution on the vote of no confidence was not adopted," Speaker Yael-Braun Pivet said. The initiative to bring a vote of no confidence in Lecornu's new government proposed by Marine Le Pen's National Rally did not garner enough votes as well. A total of 144 lawmakers out of the required 289 voted in favor of the motion. The initiative was supported primarily by National Rally members and its allied party, Eric Ciotti's Union of the Right for the Republic. Three members of The Republicans party also voted to express no confidence in the cabinet. On October 6, Lecornu submitted his resignation as prime minister to French President Emmanuel Macron after only 27 days on the job. He was asked by Macron to hold final consultations with political parties to try to form a new government. Only National Rally and Jean-Luc Melenchon's France Unbowed were not invited to the meeting at the Elysee Palace. On October 10, Macron reappointed Lecornu as French prime minister. Lecornu’s resignation has made him the shortest-serving French prime minister in more than six decades, triggering an unprecedented political crisis. Since Macron’s 2022 reelection, France has had five prime ministers. Lecornu's predecessor, Francois Bayrou, resigned in early September after losing a confidence vote in parliament over his austerity plan.
