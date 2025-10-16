https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/israel-not-finished-fighting-determined-to-achieve-elimination-of-hamas---netanyahu-1122970851.html

Israel Not Finished Fighting, Determined to Achieve Elimination of Hamas - Netanyahu

Israel has not finish fighting and is determined to achieve the complete elimination of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

"The fight is not over. Today, only one thing is clear – anyone who raises a hand against us already knows that they will pay a very high price. We are determined to achieve a complete victory that will define our lives for many years to come," Netanyahu said at the state memorial ceremony for the fallen on October 7, 2023.On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a comprehensive document on the Gaza ceasefire.The same day, the Palestinian movement Hamas released the 20 remaining living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, as part of an agreement with Israel. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office confirmed that Israel had released 1,718 Palestinian prisoners held in Gaza and another 250 inmates serving long prison sentences.Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan was unveiled on September 29. It called for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposed that Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip and that control of the enclave should be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.

