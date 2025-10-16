https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/kremlin-confirms-that-putin-trump-phone-conversation-currently-taking-place-1122974582.html
Kremlin Confirms That Putin-Trump Phone Conversation Currently Taking Place
Kremlin Confirms That Putin-Trump Phone Conversation Currently Taking Place
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are currently holding phone talks.
2025-10-16T16:03+0000
2025-10-16T16:03+0000
2025-10-16T16:03+0000
world
dmitry peskov
donald trump
russia
kremlin
vladimir putin
phone conversation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg
"The Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed to me that the presidents of Russia and the United States are talking right now," Zarubin said on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he is currently having a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will share the results afterward.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/trump-may-hold-talks-with-putin-this-week-or-next-1122761129.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e384dcd1f723a7b9377516a28e9c6275.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin and us president donald trump, phone conversation
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin and us president donald trump, phone conversation
Kremlin Confirms That Putin-Trump Phone Conversation Currently Taking Place
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are currently holding phone talks.
"The Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed to me that the presidents of Russia and the United States are talking right now," Zarubin said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he is currently having a lengthy phone conversation
with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will share the results afterward.