Kremlin Confirms That Putin-Trump Phone Conversation Currently Taking Place
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are currently holding phone talks.
"The Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed to me that the presidents of Russia and the United States are talking right now," Zarubin said on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he is currently having a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will share the results afterward.
Kremlin Confirms That Putin-Trump Phone Conversation Currently Taking Place

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are currently holding phone talks.
"The Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed to me that the presidents of Russia and the United States are talking right now," Zarubin said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he is currently having a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will share the results afterward.
