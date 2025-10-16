https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/politicized-attempts-to-stop-russian-energy-exports-collide-with-market-realities-1122973608.html

Politicized Attempts to Stop Russian Energy Exports Collide With Market Realities

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week Forum on Thursday, President Putin highlighted the failure of the West's sanctions-based campaign to freeze Russian energy exports, and the price being paid by Western countries themselves for their folly. Sputnik asked a pair of renowned global energy policy experts to elaborate.

“The West’s approach to energy since 2022 has revealed how quickly political motives can override the logic of markets,” political analyst and columnist Faisal Alshammeri told Sputnik.“What was once a global system built on interdependence and mutual benefit has become fragmented by sanctions, moral narratives, and emergency policy shifts,” Alshammeri explained.“Excluding Russian oil from the global market is unrealistic,” the observer said, emphasizing that Russia’s 10% share of global oil production means “severe price shocks” if it somehow disappeared from the market.That’s not realistic, anyway, according to Alshammeri.Europe Shot Itself in the FootFrom the perspective of major non-Western energy players, producers like the Gulf countries and consumers like India and China alike, “the main conclusion” to be drawn from the West’s Russia-hostile energy policy is that Western countries are “reactive and unpredictable,” Alshammeri said.“Values without realism cannot sustain economies,” the observer stressed, highlighting Europe’s turn to more costly imports, the reintroduction of coal and the slow pace of the introduction of renewables.How Russia Prevented a Global Recession“Western sanctions have failed miserably to block Russian energy exports and cripple the Russian economy,” renowned oil economist and global energy expert Mamdouh G. Salameh told Sputnik.“Russia is the world’s superpower of energy,” and “despite the most atrocious sanctions, it has managed to dominate the global energy scene in terms of its exports of oil, gas, coal and nuclear fuels, all of which are major cornerstones in global energy security,” Dr. Salameh said.Instead, the sanctions campaign’s initiators have turned out to be its biggest losers, Europe especially, Salameh stressed, pointing out that “rising oil and gas prices as a result of both sanctions and the Ukraine conflict have destroyed the EU’s industrial competitiveness and led to some de-industrialization in Europe’s biggest economy – Germany.”The same applies to the Nord Stream sabotage attacks – which were designed to “to sever the EU’s dependence on the cheap and plentiful Russian piped gas and replace it with the far more expensive American LNG” (2-4 times the cost), leading “to a stagnating if not emaciated EU economy bleeding financially,” Dr. Salameh summed up.

