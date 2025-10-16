https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/reconfiguration-of-global-energy-links-objective-consumption-growing---putin-1122971217.html

Reconfiguration of Global Energy Links Objective, Consumption Growing - Putin

The reconfiguration of global energy relations in the world is objective in nature, consumption is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"During my address, I will touch on some of the key trends in modern energy and, of course, present our perspective on the challenges facing the global and Russian fuel and energy sectors. The first such challenge is the reconfiguration of global energy relations. This is largely objective and natural. New centers of economic development are simply emerging, and consumption there is growing," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum. The global energy market is undergoing restructuring of supplies and routes, the president added.Russia plans to produce 510 million tons of oil by the end of this year, which is 1% lower than a year earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western countries are deliberately disrupting the global energy system, causing an artificial breakdown."But we are also facing, of course, an artificial breakdown of the energy architecture caused by the aggressive and very assertive actions of some Western elites," Putin said.Putin promised to outline Russia’s perspective on the key challenges confronting both the global and domestic fuel and energy sectors during his speech.Russia continues to cooperate within the framework of OPEC+, Putin said.Predictability in the oil market is the most important thing for the global economy, Putin said, adding that the Russian oil sector is working steadily.Russia's oil production cut in 2025 is linked to the OPEC+ agreements, Putin added.Russia is taking steps to expand the export capacity of its gas industry, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG), Putin said.Russia retains its position as one of the leading oil producers, despite the use of unfair competition mechanisms against the country, Vladimir Putin said.Russia currently provides about 10% of global oil production, Putin added.Russia keeps gas production at a high level, but it is necessary to increase production of hard-to-recover reserves, Vladimir Putin said."Russia has unique gas reserves. We keep its production at a high level. However, it is necessary to constantly work on the resource base, to replenish it, including through the development of hard-to-recover reserves," Putin said.The refusal of certain countries to purchase Russian energy resources resulted in a drop in industrial turnover and rising prices in those countries, Putin said.Putin noted the decline in industrial production in Germany, which is considered the engine of the European economy. In July 2025, industrial production in Germany fell by 6.6% compared to the average level in 2021, the president said.Russia's gas exports have not yet fully recovered, but continue to grow, Vladimir Putin said.Gas consumption is growing steadily in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Latin America, while in Europe, gas demand is still below 2019 levels, the president said.The European Union's demarche has only accelerated the shift in the vector of Russian supplies in favor of more promising, responsible buyers, countries that know their interests and act rationally, based precisely on these national interests, the leader said."Our gas companies provide these markets with reliable supplies, as we have always done in all directions before," Putin said, adding that the Russian energy system is one of the largest in the world.The world will continue to use cars with internal combustion engines for a long time, Putin said.The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom currently occupies about 90% of the global nuclear power plant construction market, Putin said.The digital economy puts a demand on nuclear energy, Putin said."A total of 110 power units of Russian domestic design have been built all over the world," Putin said, adding that "in Russia, the commissioning of more than 29 gigawatts of nuclear power plants, including small nuclear power plants, is planned over the next decade and a half. And so far, no one is building small nuclear power plants except us. There are plans, but in reality, in practice, nothing happens in the world, only we do it."Russia will deepen cooperation in the nuclear industry with countries of the Global South through BRICS, Putin added.Gas infrastructure coverage in Russia has reached almost 75%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."Gas infrastructure coverage in Russia is approaching 75% and will certainly continue to grow. To be more precise, it is sitting at 74.7%. The growth since 2019 has amounted to 6.1%," Putin said.

