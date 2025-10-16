https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/russia-in-talks-with-opcw-on-visit-to-investigate-use-of-chemical-agents-by-ukraine--1122972983.html

Russia in Talks With OPCW on Visit to Investigate Use of Chemical Agents by Ukraine

Russia in Talks With OPCW on Visit to Investigate Use of Chemical Agents by Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russia is conducting expert dialogue with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on a possible visit to investigate the use of chemical warfare agents by Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Sputnik on Thursday.

2025-10-16T14:16+0000

2025-10-16T14:16+0000

2025-10-16T14:16+0000

world

russia

ukraine

organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

kiev

chemical weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106717/24/1067172456_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_8d17b9fb73a13b402f254e737e755617.jpg

"We are conducting an expert dialogue with the Technical Secretariat on this issue. According to the current rules, its contents are not subject to disclosure," Tarabrin said, adding that Russia does not rule out that an attempt will be made to disrupt the possible visit of OPCW experts, and that Russia is doing everything to prevent this. The OPCW assures that it monitors data on the use of chemical agents by Ukraine, but says that there are no grounds for any emergency action, the official said, adding that the evidence provided by Russia of Kiev's use of chemical agents deserves a thorough study by CWC member states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russia-provides-investigation-results-into-ukraines-use-of-chemical-arms-to-opcw---envoy-1120490860.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, chemical warfare agents