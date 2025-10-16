https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/russia-in-talks-with-opcw-on-visit-to-investigate-use-of-chemical-agents-by-ukraine--1122972983.html
Russia is conducting expert dialogue with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on a possible visit to investigate the use of chemical warfare agents by Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are conducting an expert dialogue with the Technical Secretariat on this issue. According to the current rules, its contents are not subject to disclosure," Tarabrin said, adding that Russia does not rule out that an attempt will be made to disrupt the possible visit of OPCW experts, and that Russia is doing everything to prevent this. The OPCW assures that it monitors data on the use of chemical agents by Ukraine, but says that there are no grounds for any emergency action, the official said, adding that the evidence provided by Russia of Kiev's use of chemical agents deserves a thorough study by CWC member states.
