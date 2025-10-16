International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/russia-in-talks-with-opcw-on-visit-to-investigate-use-of-chemical-agents-by-ukraine--1122972983.html
Russia in Talks With OPCW on Visit to Investigate Use of Chemical Agents by Ukraine
Russia in Talks With OPCW on Visit to Investigate Use of Chemical Agents by Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia is conducting expert dialogue with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on a possible visit to investigate the use of chemical warfare agents by Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Sputnik on Thursday.
2025-10-16T14:16+0000
2025-10-16T14:16+0000
world
russia
ukraine
organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
kiev
chemical weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106717/24/1067172456_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_8d17b9fb73a13b402f254e737e755617.jpg
"We are conducting an expert dialogue with the Technical Secretariat on this issue. According to the current rules, its contents are not subject to disclosure," Tarabrin said, adding that Russia does not rule out that an attempt will be made to disrupt the possible visit of OPCW experts, and that Russia is doing everything to prevent this. The OPCW assures that it monitors data on the use of chemical agents by Ukraine, but says that there are no grounds for any emergency action, the official said, adding that the evidence provided by Russia of Kiev's use of chemical agents deserves a thorough study by CWC member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russia-provides-investigation-results-into-ukraines-use-of-chemical-arms-to-opcw---envoy-1120490860.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106717/24/1067172456_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_55e233fddcc00e5404e4622bc91a859f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, chemical warfare agents
organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, chemical warfare agents

Russia in Talks With OPCW on Visit to Investigate Use of Chemical Agents by Ukraine

14:16 GMT 16.10.2025
© AP Photo / Peter DejongA car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2025
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is conducting expert dialogue with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on a possible visit to investigate the use of chemical warfare agents by Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are conducting an expert dialogue with the Technical Secretariat on this issue. According to the current rules, its contents are not subject to disclosure," Tarabrin said, adding that Russia does not rule out that an attempt will be made to disrupt the possible visit of OPCW experts, and that Russia is doing everything to prevent this.
The OPCW assures that it monitors data on the use of chemical agents by Ukraine, but says that there are no grounds for any emergency action, the official said, adding that the evidence provided by Russia of Kiev's use of chemical agents deserves a thorough study by CWC member states.
Biohazard chemical cabinet - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
World
Russia Provides Investigation Results Into Ukraine's Use of Chemical Arms to OPCW - Envoy
9 October 2024, 18:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала