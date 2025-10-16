https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/russian-carries-out-mass-strike-on-ukraine-military-energy-facilities-1122969367.html

Russian Carries Out Mass Strike on Ukraine Military Energy Facilities

The Russian armed forces attacked energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia, the armed forces of Russia launched a massive strike tonight with high-precision long-range land, air and sea-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles against gas energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of military-industrial enterprises. the complex of Ukraine. The target of the strike has been achieved," the statement said. Russia carried out a mass strike on gas infrastructure facilities that ensure the work of the military-technical enterprises of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian air defense systems shot down six guided bombs and a total of 278 drones, as well as six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea, the ministry concluded.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 540 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 215 soldiers. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day.

