Russian Carries Out Mass Strike on Ukraine Military Energy Facilities
The Russian armed forces attacked energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia carried out a mass strike on gas infrastructure facilities that ensure the work of the military-technical enterprises of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian air defense systems shot down six guided bombs and a total of 278 drones, as well as six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea, the ministry concluded.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 540 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 215 soldiers. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces attacked energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia, the armed forces of Russia launched a massive strike tonight with high-precision long-range land, air and sea-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles against gas energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of military-industrial enterprises. the complex of Ukraine. The target of the strike has been achieved," the statement said.
Russia carried out a mass strike on gas infrastructure facilities that ensure the work of the military-technical enterprises of Ukraine, the ministry said.
"The AN/MPQ-65 radar station, the control cabin and the launcher of the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed by operational and tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery groups of the armed forces of Russia," the statement read.
Russian air defense systems shot down six guided bombs and a total of 278 drones, as well as six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea, the ministry concluded.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 540 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 540 servicepeople, an armored personnel carrier, three vehicles, and a field artillery piece," the ministry said in statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad
has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 215 soldiers. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day.