146 Russian Servicemen Returned From Ukraine-Controlled Territory in POW Exchange - MoD
12:10 GMT 24.08.2025 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 24.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov/
Subscribe
Russia has returned 146 Russian servicemen from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
"On August 24, 146 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement said. In exchange, 146 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.
"Additionally, eight Russian citizens from the Kursk region, who were illegally detained by the Kiev regime, have been returned and will be transported home," the Russian Ministry of Defense added.
146 RUSSIAN SERVICEMEN RETURN FROM UKRAINE-CONTROLLED TERRITORY IN POW EXCHANGE— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 24, 2025
Highlights of Russian MoD’s statement:
🔸 146 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over in exchange
🔸 The United Arab Emirates aided the exchange with mediation efforts
🔸 Eight residents of… pic.twitter.com/ywJiOSRpbh
Currently, the Russian servicemen are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian servicemen will be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in the Ministry of Defense’s medical institutions.
"The return of the Russian servicemen from captivity was facilitated through humanitarian efforts by the United Arab Emirates," the Russian department stated.