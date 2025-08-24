https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/146-russian-servicemen-returned-from-ukraine-controlled-territory-in-pow-exchange---mod-1122668794.html

146 Russian Servicemen Returned From Ukraine-Controlled Territory in POW Exchange - MoD

Russia has returned 146 Russian servicemen from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

"On August 24, 146 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement said. In exchange, 146 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.Currently, the Russian servicemen are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian servicemen will be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in the Ministry of Defense’s medical institutions."The return of the Russian servicemen from captivity was facilitated through humanitarian efforts by the United Arab Emirates," the Russian department stated.

