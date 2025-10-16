International
Russia's Energy Partner States Choosing Own Paths, Regardless of US Remarks - Novak
Russia's fuel and energy partner countries are choosing their own paths, regardless of US statements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will not buy Russian oil, adding that "now we've got to get China to do the same thing." Russia continues to collaborate with its friendly partners, the official said, adding that Russian energy resource is in demand.
09:54 GMT 16.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's fuel and energy partner countries are choosing their own paths, regardless of US statements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will not buy Russian oil, adding that "now we've got to get China to do the same thing."
"No one can tell them what to do, and they will choose their own path," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, when asked if Russia is receiving signals from its partners following the US statements.
Russia continues to collaborate with its friendly partners, the official said, adding that Russian energy resource is in demand.
"It is economically viable, and I am confident that our partners will continue to work with us, interact, and develop energy cooperation," he added.
