Russia's Energy Partner States Choosing Own Paths, Regardless of US Remarks - Novak

Russia's fuel and energy partner countries are choosing their own paths, regardless of US statements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will not buy Russian oil, adding that "now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing." Russia continues to collaborate with its friendly partners, the official said, adding that Russian energy resource is in demand.

