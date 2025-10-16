https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/us-senate-rejects-republican-sponsored-government-bill-shutdown-continues-1122974462.html
US Senate Rejects Republican-Sponsored Government Bill, Shutdown Continues
The US Senate failed to pass the Republican-sponsored government spending bill on Thursday and missed the opportunity to end the shutdown.
With 60 votes needed for adoption, the bill received the support of 51 senators, while 45 voted against it. The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon. US President Donald Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.
With 60 votes needed for adoption, the bill received the support of 51 senators, while 45 voted against it.
The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress
due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon.
US President Donald Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.