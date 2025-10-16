International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/us-senate-rejects-republican-sponsored-government-bill-shutdown-continues-1122974462.html
US Senate Rejects Republican-Sponsored Government Bill, Shutdown Continues
US Senate Rejects Republican-Sponsored Government Bill, Shutdown Continues
Sputnik International
The US Senate failed to pass the Republican-sponsored government spending bill on Thursday and missed the opportunity to end the shutdown.
2025-10-16T15:53+0000
2025-10-16T15:53+0000
americas
us
donald trump
republican
congress
white house
us government shutdown
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114776749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4f2e870c055caf89db6a193e3b75dd4.jpg
With 60 votes needed for adoption, the bill received the support of 51 senators, while 45 voted against it. The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon. US President Donald Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/us-government-shutdown-causing-up-to-15bln-in-economic-losses-everyday-1122965946.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114776749_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2babbc0f805e5bbfeec9dc8f135cd65b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, shutdown, republican-sponsored government spending bill
us senate, shutdown, republican-sponsored government spending bill

US Senate Rejects Republican-Sponsored Government Bill, Shutdown Continues

15:53 GMT 16.10.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe U.S. Capitol is seen through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, March 15, 2023.
The U.S. Capitol is seen through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, March 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Senate failed to pass the Republican-sponsored government spending bill on Thursday and missed the opportunity to end the shutdown.
With 60 votes needed for adoption, the bill received the support of 51 senators, while 45 voted against it.
The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon.
US President Donald Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2025
Americas
US Government Shutdown Causing Up to $15Bln in Economic Losses Everyday
Yesterday, 13:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала