EU Says Putin, Lavrov Not Under Travel Ban for Trip to Russia-US Summit in Hungary

The European Union has not imposed a travel ban on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, European Commission foreign affairs spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said on Friday, in a comment about the feasibility of organizing a Russia-US summit in Hungary.

"We have Putin and Lavrov under asset freeze but not specifically under travel ban so this was never applied to them," Hipper said, answering a question about how the Russian leader's trip to the planned summit with Trump will be technically organized. EU countries also have the right, at their discretion, to make exceptions in the execution of previously issued arrest warrants of the International Criminal Court, Hipper added. In recent years, the ICC has issued arrest warrants for several world leaders, including Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Amid criticism of these warrants, some countries, such as Hungary, decided to withdraw from the ICC, while Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions against the ICC for its actions against Washington and its allies, particularly Israel. The order states that the US will take significant measures against those "responsible for the ICC's transgressions."On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Putin, and they agreed to meet in Budapest. The US leader was the first to suggest Budapest as a potential location for a Russia-US summit and Putin supported the idea, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

