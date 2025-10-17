https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/iran-russia-face-common-problems-adversaries--iranian-exchange-head-1122978921.html

Iran, Russia Face Common Problems, Adversaries – Iranian Exchange Head

Iran and Russia are neighbors facing common challenges and adversaries, making them natural allies that should work closely together, Iran Energy Exchange CEO Mohammad Nazifi Charandabi told Sputnik.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have been in a path of increased relationships, totally, and this is a very natural stance for two neighboring countries. Specifically, we have common problems. We are facing common types of sanctions, common adversaries. I think working closely to solve our current problems would lead to better results for both countries," Nazifi said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. On January 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, met in Moscow to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. On October 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the treaty officially went into effect. One of the largest joint projects between the two countries is the construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. In November 2019, construction of the second power unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant began. Moscow supplies Tehran with nuclear fuel necessary for the operation of the first unit’s reactor. The two countries are also developing cooperation in the gas sector. In June 2024, Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum for the supply of Russian gas to Iran. Sputnik is an information partner of the 2025 Russian Energy Week, which is taking place in Moscow on October 15-17.

