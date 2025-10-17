International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/iran-russia-face-common-problems-adversaries--iranian-exchange-head-1122978921.html
Iran, Russia Face Common Problems, Adversaries – Iranian Exchange Head
Iran, Russia Face Common Problems, Adversaries – Iranian Exchange Head
Sputnik International
Iran and Russia are neighbors facing common challenges and adversaries, making them natural allies that should work closely together, Iran Energy Exchange CEO Mohammad Nazifi Charandabi told Sputnik.
2025-10-17T14:20+0000
2025-10-17T14:20+0000
world
masoud pezeshkian
iran
moscow
russia
national iranian gas company (nigc)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121452281_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6737755f7e636c247f50f1664b1152.jpg
"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have been in a path of increased relationships, totally, and this is a very natural stance for two neighboring countries. Specifically, we have common problems. We are facing common types of sanctions, common adversaries. I think working closely to solve our current problems would lead to better results for both countries," Nazifi said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. On January 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, met in Moscow to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. On October 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the treaty officially went into effect. One of the largest joint projects between the two countries is the construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. In November 2019, construction of the second power unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant began. Moscow supplies Tehran with nuclear fuel necessary for the operation of the first unit’s reactor. The two countries are also developing cooperation in the gas sector. In June 2024, Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum for the supply of Russian gas to Iran. Sputnik is an information partner of the 2025 Russian Energy Week, which is taking place in Moscow on October 15-17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/iran-russia-sign-agreement-to-build-4-power-units-worth-25bln---aeoi-1122867095.html
iran
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121452281_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d68398872ffd7fa90427783a535edba5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, russia, iran and russia, iran energy exchange ceo, common problems, adversaries
iran, russia, iran and russia, iran energy exchange ceo, common problems, adversaries

Iran, Russia Face Common Problems, Adversaries – Iranian Exchange Head

14:20 GMT 17.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankPresidents Putin and Pezeshkian exchange signed copies of the new Russia-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in the Moscow Kremin. January 17, 2025.
Presidents Putin and Pezeshkian exchange signed copies of the new Russia-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in the Moscow Kremin. January 17, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia are neighbors facing common challenges and adversaries, making them natural allies that should work closely together, Iran Energy Exchange CEO Mohammad Nazifi Charandabi told Sputnik.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have been in a path of increased relationships, totally, and this is a very natural stance for two neighboring countries. Specifically, we have common problems. We are facing common types of sanctions, common adversaries. I think working closely to solve our current problems would lead to better results for both countries," Nazifi said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.
On January 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, met in Moscow to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. On October 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the treaty officially went into effect.
One of the largest joint projects between the two countries is the construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. In November 2019, construction of the second power unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant began. Moscow supplies Tehran with nuclear fuel necessary for the operation of the first unit’s reactor.
The two countries are also developing cooperation in the gas sector. In June 2024, Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum for the supply of Russian gas to Iran.
Sputnik is an information partner of the 2025 Russian Energy Week, which is taking place in Moscow on October 15-17.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2025
World
Iran, Russia Sign Deal to Build 4 Power Units Worth $25Bln
26 September, 11:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала