Patriots, Tomahawks, and F-16s: Zelensky’s Pre-Trump Meeting Wish List

Patriots, Tomahawks, and F-16s: Zelensky's Pre-Trump Meeting Wish List

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he had met with representatives of the Raytheon defense company, which produces the Tomahawk missiles and the Patriot systems upon arriving in the United States, ahead of his negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

Trump and Zelensky are scheduled to meet at the White House later in the day. The meeting discussed US-Ukraine cooperation on strengthening Ukrainian air defense, the president added. Zelensky also met with representatives of Lockheed Martin, a defense company that produces F-16 fighter jets. Earlier in the week, commenting on the issue of supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Trump said that the US "needs them too." On October 9, Zelensky said Kiev would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he transferred Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. As a second condition for nominating Trump, he named achieving a ceasefire. On October 6, Trump said that he had "sort of" made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned earlier that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the US, as the use of Tomahawk missiles requires the direct involvement of US military personnel. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

