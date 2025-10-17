https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/we-need-them-too--trump-on-tomahawks-for-ukraine-1122975742.html

'We Need Them, Too' — Trump on Tomahawks for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump emphasized on Thursday the importance of maintaining Tomahawk missile stockpiles, stating that the United States needs these weapons and should avoid depleting their reserves.

"We need Tomahawks for the United States of America too. We have a lot of them, but we need them. I mean, we can't deplete [stockpiles] for our country. So, they're very vital, they're very powerful, they're very accurate, they're very good, but we need them too, so I don't know what we can do about that," Trump told reporters. Trump made the comments just a day before his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, during which they are expected to discuss the possibility of supplying Tomahawks to Kiev. The Kremlin has cautioned that this move could further escalate the conflict.

