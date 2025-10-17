https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/tomahawk-missiles-to-ukraine-would-be-hostile-act-risking-global-security--naryshkin-1122976676.html
Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head
Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head
Sputnik International
Russia will perceive possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
2025-10-17T08:21+0000
2025-10-17T08:21+0000
2025-10-17T09:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergey naryshkin
russia
russian foreign intelligence service
ukraine
sergei naryshkin
cis
tomahawk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116394950_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fac11145f2a82a510731993279b1b545.jpg
"Russia will perceive this step, if it is taken, as hostile. This step will significantly increase the risks in the sphere of security not only in Europe, but also in the world as a whole," Naryshkin told reporters following the meeting of the heads of intelligence services of the CIS countries in Uzbekistan.The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was partially discussed during the phone conversation between the Russian and US presidents on Thursday, the official added.More statements by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/we-need-them-too--trump-on-tomahawks-for-ukraine-1122975742.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116394950_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51864ab91b491c9310b9685d76738450.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
tomahawk missiles to ukraine, tomahawk missiles, russian foreign intelligence service, director sergei naryshkin, global security
tomahawk missiles to ukraine, tomahawk missiles, russian foreign intelligence service, director sergei naryshkin, global security
Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head
08:21 GMT 17.10.2025 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 17.10.2025)
Russia will perceive possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"Russia will perceive this step, if it is taken, as hostile. This step will significantly increase the risks in the sphere of security not only in Europe, but also in the world as a whole," Naryshkin told reporters following the meeting of the heads of intelligence services of the CIS countries
in Uzbekistan.
The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles
to Ukraine was partially discussed during the phone conversation between the Russian and US presidents on Thursday, the official added.
More statements by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin:
Attempts by some Western countries to provoke disintegration within the CIS are recorded
Global “war party” in Europe does not want a stable and just peace on the continent
Russia’s position is that Afghanistan should remain an independent state without foreign military bases
Open and equal dialogue is necessary for good relations with Afghanistan; plans for mutually beneficial cooperation are currently being developed