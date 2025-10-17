International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head
Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head
Russia will perceive possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
2025-10-17T08:21+0000
2025-10-17T09:23+0000
"Russia will perceive this step, if it is taken, as hostile. This step will significantly increase the risks in the sphere of security not only in Europe, but also in the world as a whole," Naryshkin told reporters following the meeting of the heads of intelligence services of the CIS countries in Uzbekistan.The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was partially discussed during the phone conversation between the Russian and US presidents on Thursday, the official added.More statements by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin:
Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head

08:21 GMT 17.10.2025 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 17.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Mikhail KlimentyevRussian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
Russia will perceive possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"Russia will perceive this step, if it is taken, as hostile. This step will significantly increase the risks in the sphere of security not only in Europe, but also in the world as a whole," Naryshkin told reporters following the meeting of the heads of intelligence services of the CIS countries in Uzbekistan.
The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was partially discussed during the phone conversation between the Russian and US presidents on Thursday, the official added.
More statements by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin:
Attempts by some Western countries to provoke disintegration within the CIS are recorded
Global “war party” in Europe does not want a stable and just peace on the continent
Russia’s position is that Afghanistan should remain an independent state without foreign military bases
Open and equal dialogue is necessary for good relations with Afghanistan; plans for mutually beneficial cooperation are currently being developed
