Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Would Be Hostile Act, Risking Global Security – Foreign Intel Head

Russia will perceive possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.

2025-10-17T08:21+0000

2025-10-17T08:21+0000

2025-10-17T09:23+0000

"Russia will perceive this step, if it is taken, as hostile. This step will significantly increase the risks in the sphere of security not only in Europe, but also in the world as a whole," Naryshkin told reporters following the meeting of the heads of intelligence services of the CIS countries in Uzbekistan.The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was partially discussed during the phone conversation between the Russian and US presidents on Thursday, the official added.More statements by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin:

